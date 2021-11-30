Eric Zemmour, far-right expert often compared to Donald Trump, candidate for the French presidency





Eric Zemmour, a former far-right television expert with multiple convictions for hate speech, officially announced his candidacy for the French presidency on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the author and former journalist has conducted double-digit polls since September, although he has no practical political experience. Many have compared him to former US President Donald Trump.

Zemmour announced his candidacy with a pre-recorded video filled with far-right anti-immigration and anti-Islam sentiments. In the video, Zemmour, reading notes and speaking into a microphone, said France was “disappearing” due to immigration.

“You feel like you are no longer in the country you used to know,” Zemmour said. “You feel like foreigners in your own country. You are exiles, from the inside.”

The message of the video was clear, showing mostly white men honestly making a living as teachers and business leaders, while people of color lined up for food and in tent cities filled with trash. .

Next, Zemmour warned his supporters to be ready for the upcoming campaign, saying they could face backlash if they backed him up.

“They will tell you that you are racist,” he said. “They will say the worst things about me.”

French President Emmanuel Macron’s current Home Secretary Gerald Darmanin called the video “absolutely appalling”.

Macron is expected to run in the April election for a second term, although he has yet to announce his candidacy.

Far-right political talk show star Eric Zemmour has officially entered the French presidential race, having already shaken it up with his anti-immigration and anti-Islam invective.

The launch of Eric Zemmour’s candidacy for president formalized a candidacy that had been gathering momentum for months before stumbling in recent times – especially after the 63-year-old raised a middle finger at a woman who did the same to him this weekend. .

That flash of anger – which Zemmour later acknowledged on Twitter as “very inelegant” – cast new doubt on his temper and eligibility.

Naming Joan of Arc, Napoleon Bonaparte, General Charles de Gaulle and others who shaped French history, Zemmour announced his candidacy for the election in a pre-recorded video. The pose conjured up images of radio speeches De Gaulle gave during World War II, urging France to rally against Nazi Germany.

But the message delivered by Zemmour was imbued with far-right thought and language and far from that of the warlord who then served as president from 1959-1969.

The people Zemmour saw meet in the video and campaign supporters and crowds filmed at his rallies were almost all white. And the vast majority of people shown doing jobs in the video – a math teacher, nuclear worker, cooks, costumed business leaders, butcher, cattle rancher, and others – were almost all white men.

People of color, on the other hand, were shown lining up for food distributions, pushing on a crowded train, moving through a trash-strewn tent town and around a street corner and, in a scene at the start. , apparently taking part in a street deal. Other images showed the streets of Paris filled with Muslims kneeling in prayer. Footage of women demonstrating, some with topless, was cut with violent scenes of people attacking police.

“It is no longer time to reform France but to save it,” said Zemmour. “That’s why I decided to run for president.”

Zemmour joins a wide range of candidates, from the far left to the far right. For months, polls have given Macron a considerable but not invincible lead over Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader largely beaten by Macron in the second round of the 2017 presidential election. The 2022 campaign seemed to be the sequel to that battle. before the start of Zemmour. Siphon off Le Pen supporters.

The campaign launch video left many questions unanswered on Zemmour’s election platform. He did not mention the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in France, which has so far killed 119,000 people. He spoke of creating jobs, building French industries and reducing his debts but did not specify how.

The SOS Racism group said Zemmour’s video showed “pathological racism”.

Eric Zemmour announced his candidacy for the French presidency in a video attempting to evoke the imagery of Charles de Gaulle's famous radio speeches on World War II.

