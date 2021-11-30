Approached by the Center to join the panel proposed by PM Modi: SKM | Latest India News





The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a protest platform of agricultural unions, said on Tuesday that a Union government official contacted one of its leaders, asking for the names of five people who could represent farmers in a committee proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to examine issues related to cultivation and minimum support prices (MSP). Agricultural unions can decide to participate in the committee if it is a concrete step towards guaranteeing the prices of agricultural products, agricultural leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said on Tuesday. If that happens, it could be a breakthrough in the deadlock between tens of thousands of protesting farmers and the Union government. SKM confirms there was a phone call from the Indian government to a leader of a Punjab farmers union in which the government wanted five names suggested from the SKM side for a committee, the platform said. -form farmers in a statement. Charuni, a leader of the ongoing farmers’ movement against the Modi government’s policies, said agricultural unions might consider joining the proposed committee if it was limited in time and its intention was to ensure profitable prices for Farmers. In its statement, the SKM said it was premature to suggest names as we have not received any written communication and no details are available so far on the purpose of this committee, its terms of reference or its terms of reference. . This is the first time since Modi announced a panel to examine agricultural issues that a top leader of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a platform of more than 40 protesting agricultural unions, raised the possibility of cooperate with the government. Charuni said farmers would not abandon their demand for legislation making PSMs mandatory in agricultural markets. An MSP is a floor price for crops intended to avoid distress sales and farmers want a legal guarantee for this on some 23 crops. It doesn’t matter whether I am a member of the committee or not, but if this is a concrete and time-limited step to address all of our outstanding demands, which includes a PSM guarantee, the agricultural unions will not no problem joining it, Charuni said. He said the SKM would consider this and all other issues at a meeting on December 4. The protests would not be withdrawn until all demands were met, he added. Charuni, along with her colleague Rakesh Tikait, reinforced the agricultural protests by removing her from the Punjab and expanding her sphere of influence. According to Charuni, the agricultural unions also want monetary compensation for nearly 700 farmers who died during the unrest and the withdrawal of all criminal cases filed against farmers in various states. Parliament passed the bill to repeal the three farm laws on Monday, after a year of protests by farmers. Prime Minister Modi announced in a nationally televised speech on November 19 that his government was withdrawing the three farm laws because it could not convince farmers of its benefits. Modi also announced that a panel would be set up to reduce crop costs and make MSPs efficient. The government’s decision to repeal the laws came ahead of crucial elections in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, and Punjab, where farmers are an influential voting bloc. The farmers’ movement against the laws began with sporadic protests in the Punjab in October 2020, but turned into a full-fledged political uprising against the Modi government, spanning several states over the course of a year, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

