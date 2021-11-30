Epstein’s pilot testifies that Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew flew in a private plane





(CNN) – Former pilot Jeffrey Epstein said during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell for sex trafficking on Tuesday that a who’s who of powerful men, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, had flown aboard the Epstein’s private plane.

The pilot, Larry Visoski, said he would generally be notified if Clinton or prominent passengers like him flew.

He recalled that renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman flew to Michigan with Epstein for the Interlochen Center for the Arts summer camp. He said he remembered Prince Andrew, Maine Senator George Mitchell, Ohio Senator John Glenn and actor Kevin Spacey on the flights.

He also said he would transport Epstein to Columbus, Ohio, where Epstein also owned property, to see billionaire businessman Les Wexner. Epstein referred to Wexner as a client, but Visoski said he believed them friends too.

None of the high profile passengers mentioned in Visoski’s testimony on Tuesday are said to have committed any wrongdoing in connection with the ongoing trial. Clinton’s spokesperson previously admitted that Clinton was on Epstein’s plane four times, but said the former president knew nothing about Epstein’s “terrible crimes”.

“In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton made a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane: one to Europe, one to Asia and two to Africa, which included stops related to the work of the Clinton Foundation.” , Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said. said in 2019.

Visoski’s testimony came on the second day of Maxwell’s federal trial on conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. The trial is likely to provide a glimpse into Epstein’s enigmatic life and shed light on some of his connections to prominent figures like Clinton, Trump, Bill Gates and Prince Andrew.

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell shortly after his arrest for sex trafficking in 2019. The medical examiner then determined that the cause of death was suicide by hanging.

Maxwell, the British socialite and close confidant of Epstein, was arrested a year later and pleaded not guilty to six counts, including conspiracy and sex trafficking.

In their opening statements Monday, prosecutors said Maxwell and Epstein created an “abuse pyramid scheme” to lure underage girls into sex with Epstein. Her defense, meanwhile, said she was a “scapegoat” for Epstein’s actions and attacked the memories and motivations of women who say they were sexually abused.

The pilot testifies that he has never seen sexual activity

Visoski, the prosecution’s first witness, testified Monday and Tuesday about his experiences as an Epstein pilot from 1991.

He said Maxwell traveled frequently on Epstein’s private jet between 1994 and 2004 and often facilitated travel plans with Visoski for Epstein. Maxwell was Epstein’s “number two” and was his “go-to person to handle everything else unrelated to business,” the pilot said.

He described his recollection of the couple’s relationship as more personal than professional, but more “couple” than genuinely romantic. He didn’t remember seeing them kissing or holding hands, he said.

Recording the names of all passengers on Epstein’s private flights was not a priority, but they did their best to be precise, Visoski said. For international flights, he had to declare an accurate passenger book, he said. If he didn’t know a passenger’s name, he was rating the passenger by gender, he said.

On Tuesday, he testified to his memories of Minor Victim-1, who prosecutors say met Epstein and Maxwell at the prestigious arts camp where Epstein was a benefactor for years.

Visoski said Epstein introduced him to Minor Victim-1, identified as “Jane” in court, on his plane before he took off from Palm Beach, Florida in the 1990s.

Visoski said he recalled her appearing at the time as a “mature woman” with “piercing powder blue eyes”. However, he testified on cross-examination that he couldn’t be sure she actually flew on the flight or who else was there, and Maxwell’s defense asked if “Jane” had ever flown in. Epstein’s planes.

“I can’t visualize her sitting in the cockpit like I would say President Clinton, that was so long ago,” he said.

His real first name was noted on the logbooks of three flights, but Visoski admitted during cross-examination that Epstein had an assistant with the same first name and no last name recorded, he could not know who he was from. ‘acted.

When questioned in cross-examination, Visoski said he did not know the ages of the passengers he flew, but never thought there were underage girls on board as long as he did. can tell.

“I’ve never seen sexual activity, no,” Visoski said. When asked if he had seen sex acts with underage girls, he replied, “Absolutely not.”

Visoski said he had never seen sex toys, used condoms or clothing strewn about Epstein’s planes, nor any indication of sexual activity on planes.

The cockpit door would be closed during the flight, but Epstein occasionally introduced Visoski to his guests before take off, he said. Epstein also urged pilots to freely walk through cabins to use the restroom or have coffee during flights, Visoski said. He also said he was not told by anyone how he should interact with passengers or other staff.

He said he keeps passenger manifests and flight logs for every flight he takes and that he leaves the records at Epstein’s office from time to time without keeping copies for himself.

He would give the records to an assistant, but not typically Maxwell.

“Ms Maxwell had nothing to do with passenger manifests,” he said.

Additionally, Visoski said Epstein paid for his two daughters’ education through college and offered her acreage at the New Mexico ranch where Visoski had built a home. The pilot noted that it was Epstein’s practice to pay school fees for all of his employees’ children because he valued higher education. He also admitted to having signed a nondisclosure agreement in connection with his employment.

