Mark Meadows, former Donald Trump aide, cooperating with the House panel investigation into the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill





WASHINGTON – Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, is cooperating with a House panel investigating the Jan.6 Capitol uprising, for now fending off the panel’s threat to hold him in contempt, said Tuesday the chairman of the committee.

But the panel “will continue to assess its degree of compliance,” Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson said in a statement.

The deal comes after two months of negotiations between Meadows and the committee and after the Justice Department indicted longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon for defying a subpoena.

Thompson said Meadows has produced records and will appear for a first deposition soon.

“The special committee expects all witnesses, including Mr. Meadows, to provide all the information requested and which the special committee is legally authorized to receive,” said Thompson.

Meadows’ attorney, George Terwilliger, said he was continuing to work with the committee and its staff on a “potential accommodation” that would not require Meadows to relinquish executive privilege or “relinquish the long-standing position. that senior White House officials cannot be compelled to testify before Congress, ”as Trump argued.

“We appreciate the openness of the select committee to receive voluntary responses on non-privileged matters,” Terwilliger said in a statement.

Tentative deal with Meadows highlights the committee’s efforts to balance its need for information on Trump’s role in the violent insurgency with claims made by the former president – including in an ongoing court case – that Congress cannot obtain information about his private conversations with his main collaborators at the time. .

As the committee rejected Trump’s arguments and President Joe Biden waived his privilege as the current executive, the panel wants to act quickly and avoid, if possible, lengthy legal tangles that could delay the investigation.

Terwilliger had previously made it clear that Meadows would not comply with the panel’s September subpoena due to Trump’s claims of executive privilege. The committee rejected those arguments, especially after the White House said Biden would waive any privilege over the Meadows interview and the courts clamped down on Trump’s efforts to prevent the committee from gathering information.

The House panel argued that it had questions for Meadows that did not directly involve conversations with Trump and could not be blocked by claims of privilege.

In the committee’s subpoena, Thompson cited Meadows’ efforts to reverse Trump’s election defeat in 2020 and his pressure on state officials to push the former president’s false allegations of widespread electoral fraud.

The committee scheduled a vote on Wednesday to prosecute contempt charges against another witness, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, after he appeared for testimony and declined to answer questions.

