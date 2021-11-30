US protesters should “keep their mouths shut”





Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter addresses the media during a press conference on his detention at a Romanian airport on May 22, 2017 in New York City. Kanter returned to the United States after being held for several hours at a Romanian airport following statements he made criticizing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Allvarez (Getty Images) Enes Kanter might need a better PR rep. The outspoken Boston Celtics center put one foot in his mouth on Monday when he let Fox News T * cker C * arlson gas him saying black Americans should pretty much shut up and dribble. Kanter was on C * rlsons to talk about his name change, he added Freedom as a new last name this week and became a US citizen (he was born in Switzerland and is of Turkish descent). But maybe he should have taken a few history lessons before changing his birth certificate and passport, because it seems he missed a few lessons about what freedom means and who really fought for. for her in this country. By Mediaite Its edges gets the least playing time of his NBA career, but he’s making headlines more than ever, praising the freedoms of the Americas while denouncing other nations for their human rights abuses. After taking the oath as a U.S. citizen on Monday and legally changing her name to Enes Kanter Freedom, the American of Turkish origin joined Tucker carlson on Fox News. People should feel truly blessed to be in America. They love to criticize it, but when you live in a country like Turkey or China, you appreciate the freedoms you have here, Kanter said. I feel like they should just shut up and stop criticizing the greatest nation in the world and focus on their freedoms, human rights and democracy. Do we have any questions, Enes? Who is the they or they who should shut up and focus on all this good freedom that we have? Are they the same people you joined a Black Lives Matter rally in 2020, to protest against police violence? Do the families of the victims of this police violence rarely receive justice? Is it Lebron James, who has been one of America’s most vocal athletes on social justice issues, but who you say you would like to educate on morals and principles? Did you educate T * cker C * rlson on morality, or did you miss his documentary supporting the rioters of the Capitol? Is it possible that Kanter doesn’t know that C * rlson is the living embodiment of cable TV? white victims must silence black dissent. Maybe someone on their team missed this while they were planning their next protest against Turkish dictator Recep Tayyip Erdoan. G / O Media may earn a commission Or maybe he should take some advice from another Fox News host before we talk about who can and cannot criticize America.

