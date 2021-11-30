Tories’ sleaze: Boris Johnson dodges censorship debate

BORIS Johnson has dodged a debate over his conduct and role in Tory bashing scandals as the SNP called him a “liar” in the House of Commons.

The PM was absent from the debate hoping to reprimand him for his conduct and instead Johnson was replaced by a Cabinet minister at the Despatch Box.

The SNP filed a motion of censure accusing the prime minister of “frequently violating” the principle of honesty in public service and highlighted Johnson’s attempts to undermine the Commons Standards Committee during the row with Owen Paterson.

He asked Johnson to see his ministerial salary cut by £ 41,567 and refers to the PM “routinely ignoring independent advice” on issues such as international law and the ministerial code.

MPs rejected the motion by a majority of 107.

The Prime Minister did not attend the debate and was instead pictured at a food and drink market outside Downing Street.

Meanwhile, in the chamber, Blackford called the indictment filed against the Prime Minister “damning” noting his attempts to tear up lobbying rules, his attempts to restrict the right to judicial review and “seek to undermine the independence ”of the Electoral Commission.

The Prime Minister was pictured in a pop-up market in Downing Street as the debate continued

He told the chamber: “Month after month, scandal after scandal – the indictment gets longer and longer, but not a single person is ever held to account.

“If the public is to trust this place, that has to change today.

“Because unless the Prime Minister faces consequences – unless he gets censored – he won’t just think he got away with the mess he has made in recent months.” , he will think he can start all over again.

Blackford opened the SNP Opposition Day debate on Tuesday

“And let’s be very clear – if the Prime Minister is not properly censored today – it will also be definitive proof that the Conservatives really believe this is a rule for them and a rule for everyone.”

Adding that the Prime Minister “turned out to be a liar”, he made broken promises on nursing scholarships and the Northern Ireland protocol.

He said: “It’s right to be careful with the language we use in this house, but when it comes to language, it’s also right to be specific and honest.

“And based on all the evidence, I can only conclude that the Prime Minister has repeatedly violated the sixth principle of public life. I can only conclude that the Prime Minister has proven himself to be a liar.

Speaking on behalf of UK Cabinet Minister Michael Ellis said calls for censorship were like pantomime season ending early with an “exaggerated characterization” of the Prime Minister.

Ellis added: “But the reality is that when it comes to whimsical fairy tales the Scottish National Party is an expert, and I allow myself that neither this House nor the people of this country will appreciate the performance. exaggerated nor will I recognize it, I must say, the absurd portrayal of the Prime Minister, an extremely popular Prime Minister of this country, who returned this House with a majority of 80 seats and is working to build back better. ”

Ellis then listed the government’s agenda since taking office.

Ellis took the shipping box instead of the Prime Minister

Intervening, Blackford said it was clear the government was making “no attempt” to defend the Prime Minister’s conduct.

Ellis replied: “The feeling is mutual, but I defend the behavior of the Prime Minister, the behavior of the Prime Minister: it is this achievement, it is this great litany of achievements for which he has no answer. ”

Former health secretary Matt Hancock also made an appearance in the debate, first to defend himself against PPE contracts, and secondly to accuse the SNP of “pitiful political politics”.

The Tory MP added: ‘Frankly the Scottish people deserve better and want to see real solutions to real problems, and unfortunately this is part of a model, Madam SNP President, that they are pushing ideological purity through before the interests of the people. from Scotland.

His fellow Conservative MP Andrew Bowie also dodged discussion of the Prime Minister’s conduct and instead suggested that the SNP was ‘playing politics’ during a time of crisis in Scotland, referring to his constituents in Aberdeenshire who remained without electricity for days.

On the SNP’s plans to hold the Prime Minister accountable, Bowie called him a “brass collar” and criticized the party’s record in the Scottish government.

Despite attempts by the Tories to avoid the purpose of the motion, SNP MPs kept the focus on Johnson’s conduct.

Steven Bonnar condemned the Prime Minister for “institutional sleaze” while Stewart Hosie listed a litany of scandals, including the dispute with Owen Paterson and the prorogation of Parliament.

Hosie (pictured above) said, “This is a model of selfish and selfish behavior. And an approach to governance that is filthy to say the least and smacks of dishonesty.

“The rot starts at the top. The fish rots from head to toe. It is the Prime Minister. The money should end with him. And the process to end it should end today with the support of this resolution. ”

Anum Qaisar, Airdrie and Shotts warned: “The Prime Minister’s action has the potential to shame this House.

“Scandal after scandal, this House risks bringing it into disrepute, but there has been no independent investigation to hold those responsible to account.

“The deception and dishonesty of this network of old boys is ingrained in the government and the lords.”

Meanwhile, Marion Fellows said she was “disappointed and angry” but not surprised by the Prime Minister’s behavior.

She said: “Given his predilection for saying what he thinks people want to hear and change their minds and break promises when it is appropriate.

“I wish Scotland were not part of this union, but as long as we are SNP MPs like myself, must and must censor the current Prime Minister for dishonorable conduct which is having a bad impact on the UK here and abroad.”

MPs rejected the SNP’s motion by 321 votes to 214, with a majority of 107.