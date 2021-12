India’s economy likely picked up in the September quarter before Omicron spread

A worker sits on a container ship at the port of Mundra, Gujarat, western India, April 1, 2014. REUTERS / Amit Dave Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now

July-September growth forecast at 8.4% yoy compared to 20.1% in April-June

Immunization and consumer spending propel the recovery

Economists fear new variant of COVID-19, inflation poses new risks

India to release GDP data at 1200 GMT NEW DELHI, Nov. 30 (Reuters) – Data is expected to show India's economic recovery strengthened in the July-September quarter, aided by a pickup in consumer spending, although the spread of the variant of the Omicron coronavirus has raised fears for the future. Asia's third-largest economy has rebounded from last year's deep recession, boosted by rising vaccination rates and a pick-up in public spending. A Reuters survey of 44 economists predicts that GDP data – expected Tuesday at 1200 GMT – will show 8.4% year-on-year growth in the September quarter, the fastest pace among major economies, against a contraction of 7.5% in the same quarter last year. But as the market waited for the numbers, health officials said they were tightening testing at airports, following the spread of the Omicron variant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday ordered a review of plans to ease travel restrictions. Rapidly changing indicators including exports, power generation, rail freight and bank deposits showed signs of improving growth momentum in October, while vehicle sales, fuel sales and tax collection showed slower growth. Private economists said the economy was on the verge of recovery, aided by resilient growth in the agricultural sector, but risks included slowing global growth, rising manufacturing prices as well as new variants of COVID- 19. "The risks of COVID have resurfaced globally and (these need to be watched) for implications on the timing of monetary policy normalization," said Shubhada Rao, economist at Mumbai-based QuantEco Research. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which cut key interest rates to record levels and injected massive liquidity to support the economy, is expected to suck cash before normalizing rates amid inflationary concerns increasing. RBI has forecast annual growth of 9.5% for the current fiscal year. Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Andrew Heavens Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

