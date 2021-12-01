Trump urges McConnell to endanger economy to kill Biden agenda





Former Pres. Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Senator McConnell to “use the debt ceiling” to block Biden’s agenda. Congress has until Dec. 15 to raise the limit and prevent the United States from defaulting on its debt. Using the ceiling as a political weapon risks an unprecedented economic catastrophe. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump wants Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to use the debt ceiling to “kill” the Biden administration’s spending program. Only problem: he risks a total economic disaster.

Lawmakers have until Dec. 15 to increase or suspend the limit on how much the government can borrow. The debt ceiling has been hanging over Congress since early October, when McConnell offered Democrats a two-month extension of the deadline. As the limit quickly approaches, Democrats and the GOP are arguing once again over who will stop the United States from defaulting on its debt.

Trump called on the Minority Leader in a Tuesday statement to maintain his position on the issue. Giving Democrats the two-month extension allowed the party to “pull itself together” and pass its $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill, Trump said. McConnell is now expected to leverage the debt ceiling to hurt Democrats and jeopardize the passage of Biden’s social spending program that includes child care assistance, lower drug prices and pre- Universal K, added the former president.

“Old Crow Mitch McConnell… must be absolutely ready to use the DEBT CEILING in order to totally kill the new Democratic social spending bill (waste!), Which will change our country forever,” Trump said. “Use the debt ceiling, Mitch, show strength and courage. “

However, the use of the debt ceiling as a political weapon could endanger the economy which is still recovering. If the cap is not lifted by the deadline, the government could default on its multibillion-dollar debt. Payments to federal workers and the military would be frozen, as would social security benefits. Borrowing costs would skyrocket as the world loses faith in the value of the US dollar.

In the words of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday, failure to pay government bills “will crowd out our current recovery.” She said it was possible the United States would run out of money shortly after Dec. 15, once the Treasury transfers money into the Highway Trust Fund, an assessment shared by the Congressional Budget Office. , the Capitol Hill non-partisan scorer.

Republicans flirted with economic disaster earlier this year. Party lawmakers had asked Democrats to increase the limit themselves through reconciliation. Democrats, however, maintain the effort should be bipartisan, just as it has been the 79 times the cap has been raised in the past six decades. Some Senate Democrats have expressed openness to reconciliation, but others oppose the complex process on the grounds that it would take too long.

McConnell said in October that the GOP would not offer Democrats another extension in December, but in his final comments, both sides are considering an escape route to avoid a perilous confrontation between the two sides. The Kentucky Republican said Tuesday that he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were having “useful discussions” about increasing the limit and the country “will not default.”

The former president, then, might not get what he wants. It could save the US economy a world of injury.

