Letter: Turkey risks becoming a dollarized economy





Turkey has featured a lot in the pages of the FT recently (“Turkey fears threat of hyperinflation after rate cuts”, report, November 29). This is not the first time that the country has found itself in the “faint hope saloon”; witness the domestic debt crisis which brought the economy to its knees in 2000-01 and effectively ushered in the reign of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ironically, Erdogan’s fixation on his own monetary policy strain risks wasting everything he achieved in the first 15 years of his rule, including a strong financial system and healthy public finances that have helped the economy. Turkey to obtain an investment grade, albeit fleetingly. Looking from the Presidential Palace, he may wonder what is not to like. After all, growth is soaring to 8%, tourism and exports are booming, and the current account, traditionally Turkey’s Achilles heel, is in surplus. In his mind at least, inflation will be brought under control by his low interest rate policy. However, it’s probably fair to say that Orthodox economics still have something to contribute here. Turkey may not yet be on the verge of hyperinflation, but rising prices will gradually erode domestic demand, while the collapse of the pound will result in ever higher costs for raw material imports. , energy and intermediate goods, which will hamper exports and growth. Meanwhile, it is difficult to see how the heavily indebted corporate sector can simply bear the rising costs of servicing external debt in the wake. Ultimately, without a policy reversal, Turkey risks becoming a dollarized economy. Indeed, residents already hold between 50 and 60 percent of their deposits in foreign currency. The further this chain of events is advanced, the more the president’s crusade to lower interest rates will appear to be hollow because Turkish monetary policy itself will simply cease to have any relevance. From now on, Turkey would effectively hand over interest rate policy to the US Federal Reserve, thus making Erdogan’s nemesis – a victory for the “interest rate lobby” – a reality in the midst of a crisis. potential economic ruin. Paul rawkins

London SW13, United Kingdom

