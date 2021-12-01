Jeffrey Epstein’s pilot remembers Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew flying in a private financier jet as they testified at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial





Jeffrey Epstein’s pilot testified on Tuesday about meeting Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and other well-known names in his 30 years of flying private financiers’ jets.

Pilot Larry Visoki mentioned Clinton during testimony about an earlier encounter with a singer in the burgundy carpeted cockpit of the Epstein jet before taking off from the Palm Beach airport. The singer, identified in court by a pseudonym, Jane, did not appear particularly young to Visoki.

You will forgive the question, Mr Visoski, but I think you will remember that the moment you saw her you also remembered that she had big breasts. Is not it? said Assistant US Attorney Maureen Comey.

Uh. She was a mature woman, replied the pilot.

Prosecutors say Jane was 14 when Maxwell first approached her at summer camp in 1994.

He said he was unsure if Jane flew on the plane as a passenger on the day he met her in the cockpit in the mid-90s.

I can’t visualize her sitting in the cockpit like I would, say, President Clinton. It was so long ago, said the longtime pilot.

Visoski added that he also recalled meeting Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, and world-renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman on separate trips to Epstein’s mansions around the world. .

I certainly remember President Trump, but not many people associated with him, the pilot said during cross-examination of Maxwell’s lawyer Christian Everdell. Visoki added that Trump flew on the plane before he became president.

Visoski said he has flown Epstein’s private Boeing 727, a Gulfstream jet and helicopters for decades. He said Maxwell also occasionally flew Epstein helicopters. The pilot did not specify the aircraft where he met the former and future heads of state.

Visoskis’ testimony came on the second day of evidence at Maxwell’s highly anticipated trial.

The British publishing heiress pleaded not guilty to six felony counts, alleging that she lured teenage girls to Epstein’s properties around the world to have unwanted and illegal sex with the multimillionaire.

Four women are expected to testify in the trial, which is set to run until mid-January, about how Epstein and Maxwell abused them from the mid-1990s to the mid-2000s.

Visoski said that from 1991 until Epstein’s arrest and suicide in 2019, he regularly flew the financier to his private Caribbean island, Little St. James. Epstein often referred to the island by a nickname, Little St. Jeffs.

Every week every 10 days if we weren’t somewhere else in the world, but, you know, it was a regular destination, Visoski testified.

An aerial photograph of Epstein’s 75-acre private paradise, featuring a helipad framed by crystal-blue sea, was presented to the jury along with photos of the financiers plane and the expansive Zorro ranch from 10 000 acres in New Mexico.

Of Maxwell, Visoski said he remembered her as an employee of Epsteins, but whose role was never clear.

