Pakistan’s economic pain poses political puzzle for Imran Khan





It had been a long time since Akram Khan, a father of seven in his forties, had been able to serve meat to his family. “A year ago, I used to bring a full basket every morning,” said the fruit seller, pointing to his half-empty cart of guavas, bananas and a few apples in a market. bustling Islamabad. “Rising prices for each food made it difficult. . . Now people can’t buy as much as they used to.

More than 220 million people in Pakistan have been spared the worst of the initial economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic, in part thanks to the government’s policy of shorter and more flexible lockdowns.

But they are now facing a new crisis: Inflation has hit its worst level in years, with an index tracking basic necessities such as fuel, food and soap last week topping 18%. year after year.

The rupee has also fallen to all-time lows, losing 15% of its value against the dollar in six months. Officials fear that an increase in the import bill will deplete foreign exchange reserves and further destabilize the economy.

This poses a growing challenge to Prime Minister Imran Khan. His Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf won power in 2018 on the wish to end cycles of economic instability in the country, where high debt and low foreign exchange reserves have forced repeated bailouts from institutions such as the IMF.

But Khan found himself trapped in that same vicious rhythm, and rival parties have sought to take advantage of the recent price spike to weaken or oust him before he serves the final two years of his tenure.

“The political involvement of [inflation] is huge. For the PTI government from the start, the economy has been their weakest link, ”said Bilal Gilani, executive director of Gallup Pakistan. “There has been instability over the past three years, but the past three months have been really tough.”

Authorities said they were taking steps to deal with the situation. The IMF and Pakistan agreed last week to resume the next $ 1 billion tranche of a $ 6 billion suspended financing package signed in 2019, pending final approval by the fund’s board of directors.

The State Bank of Pakistan also last month raised its benchmark interest rate from 150 basis points to 8.75 percent in an effort to keep inflation under control. The central bank said it has taken other steps such as liberalizing the exchange rate, which it says will help in the long run.

However, some analysts, such as Gilani, believe that the central bank has continued to intervene in the currency market.

Reza Baqir, governor of the central bank and former head of the IMF, told the Financial Times that Pakistan is working to end the “boom and bust cycles” that have plagued its economy. “We cannot let our history rob us of our future,” he said in an interview last month. “What we’re trying to do now is demonstrate a break with the past.”

The authorities blamed the rise in prices on the global rise in inflation. But critics said Pakistan’s predicament was the product of the same national mismanagement that forced Khan – who once said he would rather die than bring a “begging bowl” to foreign powers – to accept the 12th IMF bailout since the 1980s.

“The structural issues have not been addressed,” said Asad Sayeed of the Social Science Research Collective, a Karachi-based think tank.

The PTI “has rode on the back of all the economic issues related to corruption,” Sayeed added, saying the party argued that: “Once we take power and the corruption is contained, then the proverbial rivers of milk and honey will flow. None of this happened.

Pakistan expects growth of more than 4 percent this year, according to Fitch, the rating agency, but a more dynamic economy is also fueling increased imports of goods such as fuel and new cars.

With Pakistan’s chronically weak export sector unable to counter the surge, the current account deficit in the quarter ended September widened to $ 3.4 billion from $ 1.9 billion the previous year ending in July.

The rupee fell to a record low of over Rs 170 per dollar as the stalled IMF program pissed off investors. But in order for the fund to resume financial aid, Khan had to agree to painful measures such as rising oil and electricity prices.

Analysts have warned that such unpopular measures risked aggravating the political backlash by further suffocating low-income Pakistanis and small businesses. “Even bikers complain [about] increases in fuel prices, ”said Ayaz Amir, a former member of parliament from the opposition PML-N party. “The government seems vulnerable.

advised

To ease the pinch, Khan launched a $ 700 million program last month to provide subsidized staples such as flour and pulses to millions of eligible households. The prime minister praised the effort, which he said was the largest ever made by the country and would bring much-needed relief as it embodies his government’s goal of creating an Islamic welfare state.

“This is all so that Pakistan can become the state it was meant to be. . . a state that takes responsibility for those who remain, ”Khan said in a speech last month.

But critics questioned whether the government’s measures could be effective in easing short-term economic woes as well as addressing deeper challenges.

Azeema Cheema, director of Verso Consulting in Islamabad, argued that Khan’s government was doing more to “control the public’s perception of inflation, but not in fact. [to] fight inflation. It’s going to be a very difficult winter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0e93cd61-2240-473d-a03a-e204d13e3ba5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos