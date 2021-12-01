Jeffrey Epsteins flies dishes on flights with Donald Trump





Longtime Jeffrey Epstein pilot spoke in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial and claimed he had never seen underage girls on Epstein’s private planes. But he revealed that former President Donald Trump was among the famous passengers who flew with the multi-millionaire pedophile, who also toured the world with British Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and former astronaut and Senator John Glenn.

Larry Visoski, who transported Epstein to his home around the world, said on Tuesday he never knew the ages of the passengers, but at the time he believed some of Epstein’s minor victims were adults . Those accusers include Jane Doe, who was 14 when Epstein and Maxwell allegedly recruited her into the financier’s teenage sex ring after meeting her at the Interlochen arts camp in Michigan.

I haven’t noticed anyone of a younger nature without an adult or parent, he said. I didn’t know anyone’s exact age at all.

When Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Comey asked about Jane Doe, Visoski replied that she was a mature woman with piercing powder blue eyes.

Visoski said he recalled collecting luggage from the Interlochen Arts Academy before a flight from Traverse City, Mich., And later to Palm Beach, meeting Jane, whom Epstein introduced as a singer.

Meanwhile, the pilot said that in the 1990s, Epstein traveled to Traverse City at least once a year, when he visited Interlochen in the summer and stayed in his cabin there. (The Daily Beast previously reported on Epstein’s scholarship pavilion, which was built near the quarters of the girls’ summer camp.)

I understood the cabin was built for Itzhak Perlman, Visoski said, adding that the famous violinist was a passenger on Epstein’s jet.

Visoski was also asked about Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges she was 17 when Epstein and Maxwell sent her to powerful men to be abused. Despite flight logs indicating that Giuffre flew on Epstein’s plane several times, Visoski could not remember how often she was a passenger.

When questioned by defense attorney Christian Everdell, Visoski said he also did not know Giuffre’s age. (As The Daily Beast previously reported, Giuffre is not expected to testify in this trial.)

She didn’t look young, Visoski said. It was a woman.

Everdell referred to Visoski’s previous statements about why he believed Jane was an adult. At the time you saw her do you also remember that she had big breasts? Visoski replied in the affirmative.

A pilot for Epstein from 1991 to 2019, Visoski described the financier’s massive wealth, detailing the layout of his resorts in New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as the predator’s apartment in Paris. Visoski has also described Maxwell’s various Manhattan apartments over the years and said he has installed a home theater on the top floor of his townhouse on the Upper East Side. And he said he took Epstein to Columbus, Ohio, where his main client, Victoria’s Secret mogul Les Wexner, lived.

Visoski said he would get instructions for future flights at short notice, sometimes a day or less. Often times, Epstein’s aides Sarah Kellen and Lesley Groff, two co-conspirators listed in Epstein’s Florida plea deal would schedule the thefts. He added that he coordinated with Kellen so often that his number was speed dialed.

In cross-examination, Visoski claimed that while cleaning Epstein’s plane, he had never seen any scattered clothes, sex toys or condoms, and had no reason to believe anyone was engaged in sexual acts with minors.

Visoski said he remembers seeing Glenn and Eva Dubin, friends of Epstein’s powerful couple, on the plane and Emmy Tayler, Maxwell’s longtime assistant, but not three of the four victims who will testify at the trial by Maxwell.

Epstein’s largesse also permeated the testimony, suggesting a friendly relationship between the two men.

Visoski said Epstein offered him 40 acres of land on his New Mexico property so he could build a house. Epstein also paid the private high school tuition for Visoski’s two daughters and covered their school fees. The pilot revealed that Maxwell seemed like a nice person and he let his daughters ride with the socialite.

Regarding Maxwell and Epstein’s romance, Visoski said she passed away in the early 2000s. He said once their relationship ended, she remained his go-to person to handle anything that didn’t. was not related to business.

In 2004, Visoski said Maxwell was dating Gateway Computers co-founder Ted Waitt.

Visoski said the socialite introduced him to the Waitts personal pilots and they became friends.

