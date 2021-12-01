Donald Trump accuses Meghan Markle of being “disrespectful” to the queen and the royal family





Former US President Donald Trump has claimed Meghan Markle is ‘disrespectful’ to the Queen and the Royal Family and also said Prince Harry has been ‘used terribly’

Donald Trump claimed that Meghan Markle had been "disrespectful" to the Queen

Image: Getty Images)

Donald Trump claimed that Meghan Markle had been “disrespectful” to the Queen and the Royal Family while claiming that Harry had been “used terribly” by her.

He is a two-time divorced former US president who has been accused of sexual assault or misconduct by multiple women, has been disrespectful and insulting to women and men on numerous occasions and has obtained one worst approval rates ever.

Trump criticized the Duchess of Sussex in a broad interview with Nigel Farage, where he said that one day Harry will “regret” the way his relationship with the rest of the royal family has been ruined.

This isn’t the first time Trump has said cruel things about Meghan, who called him a divisor and misogynist during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump claimed Harry injured the Queen in an interview

Picture:

AFP via Getty Images)

Trump said of Meghan in an interview with GB News: “I’m not a fan of her. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry was used horribly and I think a day he will regret it. “

He continued: “I think Harry has been used and has been used terribly.

“I think it ruined her relationship with her family and it hurts the Queen.”

Meghan and Harry moved to the United States last year and criticized the royal family when they spoke to the American media, including an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry has said he needs to break the cycle and raise his family differently as Meghan alleges racism from an anonymous royal.

Trump spoke to Farage in Florida and the full interview will air on Wednesday.

Responding to Farage’s claim that Meghan was using the Duchess of Sussex’s letterhead to pressure members of Congress, Trump said: “She’s trying to do things that I think are very inappropriate.”

He said: “I think she is very disrespectful to the Royal Family and especially to the Queen.”

Trump has spoken in the past of his admiration for the Queen

Picture:

Getty)

During the interview, Trump called the Queen a “great woman, such a great person, a historic person.”

Trump has already spoken of his admiration for the Queen.

During his state visit to the UK in the summer of 2019, Trump congratulated the Royal Family, saying: “The Queen and the entire Royal Family have been fantastic.

“The relationship with the UK is very strong.”

While at the same time he criticized Meghan and Harry on several occasions.

Trump reportedly said of Meghan in The Sun in 2019: “I had no idea she was mean.”

And of their departure from the Royal Family, in 2020, he tweeted: “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom.

“It has been reported that Harry and Meghan, who have left the Kingdom, will reside permanently in Canada.

“Now they have left Canada for the United States, but the United States will not pay for their protection. They have to pay! “

When the couple urged people to vote in the 2020 election, Mr Trump told reporters, “I’m not a fan of her and I would say this, and she probably heard it.

“But I wish Harry the best of luck, because he’s going to need it.”

