Hundreds of LGMI DPW II Ormas executives from Trenggalek welcome President Joko Widodo





For the inauguration of the monumental Trenggalek dam TRENGGALEK, bidinasional.com – The monumental Trenggalek dam was inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo. Various preparations have been laid out so that they can be seen along Jalan Trenggalek – Ponorogo seen from streamers and red and white flags along the route on Tuesday (11/30/2021). One of the things that caught the attention of visitors and security forces was a group of people on behalf of LGMI (Garuda Muda Indonesia Institute) cadres who wore white uniforms while carrying the red and white flags lined up neatly. to welcome the president arrival along the road Gondang Village Road, Tugu district. With a spirit burning in the scorching sun, the LGMI DPW II DPW II State Defense Organization cadre remained excited to welcome the arrival of the President while obeying the Prokes and calls of the Korlap and the security apparatus. Imam Bahrudin as chairman of the Trenggalek Regency Level II Regional Governing Council who was present with cadres when welcoming the arrival of the president in white uniform, when confirmed by the media team , said that in welcoming the President deliberately wearing a white uniform was a form of his love for the President because in their time of leadership any ASN is required to wear a white uniform and black pants which is a symbol of purity. He went on to say that the significance of the white uniform is a manifestation of LGMI’s neutrality as a state defense organization that has cadres from all parts of society who love their homeland with a track record. diverse and structured from the center to the regions. In addition, white is a symbol of purity and simplicity as well as nobility in the struggle for the Republic of Indonesia and the Red and White. As President of the Garuda Muda Indonesia DPW II Institute for the Trenggalek Regency, he also hopes: “I hope that with the presence of President on Earth Minaksopal, Trenggalek will in the future be more advanced and able to compete. with the neighboring towns and regencies that surround it. , he concluded. Meanwhile, in his remarks, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, said that today, Tuesday 11/30/2021, the President inaugurated two dams at a time in East Java. 1. Gongseng dam in Bojonegoro regency with a capacity of 22 million 3 and can irrigate 6,200 h.

2. The Tugu Trenggalek dam costs 1.69 t with a capacity of 12 million 3 and offers profits of almost 2000 h. “I hope that the existence of these 2 (two) dams will bring benefits to the economy, that there will be no shortage of water and increase in income”, he concluded. .. (Ingga / Dedi) Continue reading

