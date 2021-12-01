Politics
China’s Uyghurs: Leak “Links Xi Jinping to Repression Against Muslims”
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Communist officials have been directly linked to atrocities against Uyghur Muslims in a new leak of top secret documents.
The treasury contains what appear to be transcripts of speeches given by Xi, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and other officials that directly led to the establishment of re-education camps, forced sterilization and forced labor transfers of Uyghurs , according to analysts.
This is the first time that Xi has been directly linked to what Western governments have called “genocide” in China’s western Xinjiang region, and it is also believed to be the first time that “top secrets “of the Communist Party are disclosed.
Secret speeches by Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese officials in 2014 appear to have led to what Western leaders called a “genocide” of Uyghurs in Xinjiang province
The documents, which run to 317 pages, were first turned over to the Uyghur court currently underway in London and have been forwarded to an expert panel led by German academic Adrian Zenz for analysis.
His summary documents, including translations and original papers, was first published on Saturday.
DrZenz explains how speeches made by Xi, Li and other officials following the terrorist attacks in China in 2013 and 2014 – blamed on Uyghur separatists – led to the creation of a regime that now suppresses and persecutes Muslims in China. Xinjiang.
His analysis details how the words spoken by Xi and others were then quoted – sometimes verbatim – by those who developed and implemented the regime.
In one example, he notes how Xi gave a speech in 2014 in which he said “those who should be arrested should be seized and those who should be sentenced should be sentenced” as a result of the attacks.
A very similar phrase was then used by Cheng Quanguo, a party official overseeing the Uyghur crackdown in Xinjiang, when he gave an infamous speech in 2017 in which he said “bring together all who should be arrested.”
Tens of thousands of Uyghurs thrown into forced re-education camps, forcibly sterilized and their families shattered in Chinese crackdown on the minority
Quanguo’s speech was delivered as part of the roundup of Uyghurs who were to be sent to forced “re-education” camps.
In another speech,Xi called religious extremism a “poison” that had to be corrected by “medicine” to “support good, eliminate evil.”
In 2017, a labor report from a re-education camp used the exact same phrase – “support good, eliminate evil” – while evaluating the purpose of its work.
Xi’s speeches in 2014 also appear to have inspired forced sterilization and birth control campaigns targeting Uyghur women in Xinjiang, after saying that “proportion of the population and the security of the population are important foundations for long-term peace and stability. ‘
This statement was then quoted verbatim by a senior Xinjiang official in July 2020, who used it to claim that the Han Chinese ethnic population in the Xinjian was “too small.”
Xi also said birth control policies should be made “equal for all ethnic groups,” a phrase that was later used by the Xinjiang Health Commission as a stated goal as it tried to cut rates. birth rate among the Uyghur populations.
Leaked documents detail speeches Xi made, the contents of which were later quoted verbatim by officials overseeing re-education camps (pictured) and birth control programs
Other speeches also linked Xi’s ideas to policies that forced Uyghurs to relocate to work, forced children to attend Han boarding schools, suppressed religious ceremonies such as weddings, and forced Han and Uyghur households to merge. .
“The records show that Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and another former central government official directly and indirectly demanded policies which were then implemented,” wrote Dr Zenz.
This is not the first time that senior Chinese leaders have been linked to the crackdown on Uyghurs in Xinjiang.
In 2019, the New York Timeshas released his own wealth of information which Dr Zenz says includes many of the same documents he was asked to analyze.
But, he said, the articles published by the NTY “did not mention several key documents, did not highlight key links, and did not disclose the level of secrecy of Xi’s speeches.”
Beijing has vehemently and consistently denied that its policy in Xinjiang constitutes “genocide,” and maintains that it is carrying out counterterrorism operations.
