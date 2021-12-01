Epstein’s “Lolita Express” pilot told court Bill Clinton and Donald Trump both flew on board | New





The pilot of Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express” private jet said on Tuesday that former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were VIP passengers, the former on several occasions.

On day two of Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal sex trafficking trial learned how a litany of famous names, including Prince Andrew, actor Kevin Spacey, several US Senators and tech mogul Bill Gates, flew aboard the Boeing 727.

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr. testified that in some cases “special catering” was organized.

In Clinton’s case, Visoski said he would be notified in advance if he would fly on Epstein’s jet.

“Could there be a special catering?” Defense attorney Christian Everdell asked about Clinton, who was pictured with Maxwell aboard the “Lolita Express.”

“Of course,” Visoski replied.

When asked if he recalled an accuser in the case, identified as “Jane”, boarding the plane, Visoski said he could not “visualize her sitting in the cabin like I would, say, President Clinton ”.

Everdell also asked about Trump.

“You mentioned Bill Clinton, Itzhak Perlman, Prince Andrew.… Did Donald Trump fly on Epstein’s plane?” he said.

Visoski replied: “Yes, he did.”

The name “Lolita Express” is a nod to Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial novel about a middle-aged French professor who justifies the repeated rape and sexual assault of a 12-year-old American.

Visoski, the government’s first witness, also testified about the development of Epstein’s properties in New York and Paris. He also gave details of Epstein’s private Caribbean island, Little St. James, which locals have dubbed “the pedophile island.”

In cross-examination, Visoski said he had never seen any underage girls on the plane engaging in sexual acts, nor had he seen any of the alleged young victims without their parents.

On Monday, Visoski told jurors he interacted frequently with Maxwell and described the relationship between the accused and the late criminal as “more personal than professional.”

The pilot, who worked for Epstein from 1991 to 2019, testified that Maxwell oversaw Epstein’s households and frequently shuttled the couple and their guests between Epstein’s other properties around the world.

“She was on a lot of flights,” he said.

Visoski added that Epstein and Maxwell did not flaunt a romantic relationship, he had never seen them kissing or holding hands, but described the duo as “a couple”.

Her testimony followed opening defense arguments, in which lawyer Bobbi Sternheim claimed the British socialite was a victim and a scapegoat for Epstein’s crimes, and at one point even used the Bible to plead his case.

“Ever since Eve was accused of tempting Adam with the apple, women have been blamed for men’s bad behavior, and women are often more mean and punished than men,” Sternheim said. “The charges against Ghislaine Maxwell relate to acts committed by Jeffrey Epstein.”

The prosecution painted a very different picture.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz told jurors Maxwell and Epstein were “partners in crime” and worked together to trick girls as young as 14 into “so-called massages” that have led to sexual abuse and exploitation. Pomerantz said Maxwell is looking for vulnerable victims and normalizing abuse by flooding them with money, gifts and housing. She also took teenagers shopping and asked them questions about their life, school and family.

“She was involved from the start,” Pomerantz said of the alleged abuse, which prosecutors say lasted for more than a decade.

Even after Maxwell and Epstein stopped being in love, the duo “remained best of friends,” Pomerantz said.

Maxwell is accused of helping Epstein recruit, prepare and sexually assault young women.

The 59-year-old daughter of the late British media mogul Robert Maxwell faces six trafficking-related charges, including inciting minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. She is also charged with conspiracy, including using one of Epstein’s alleged victims to recruit other girls to participate in “paid sex acts with Epstein.” She is also charged with perjury for allegedly lying under oath during testimony in a civil lawsuit against her.

Maxwell has vehemently denied the charges against her. If found guilty, she could spend decades behind bars.

Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan jail in August 2019, a month after being arrested for sex trafficking.

Authorities arrested Maxwell in July 2020 in his New Hampshire estate.

