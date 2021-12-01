Donald Trump calls for National Guard deployment against San Francisco thieves





Former US President Donald Trump has called for the deployment of the National Guard to San Francisco and other Democratic cities to stop a wave of armed robberies.

Cheeky groups of up to 80 thieves have looted stores across California in the past fortnight, stealing tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of luxury goods and electronics.

Thefts have become a burning issue for residents of California and for conservatives nationwide, who overwhelmingly blame states on democratic leaders for failing to crack down on crime.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Trump said: “If Democrats don’t immediately stop the armed robberies, which are taking place in their cities, the National Guard must be called in.

“This has never happened in our country. A lot of stores are leaving San Francisco and other cities. Some chains are closing most of their stores. All of this is not even believable.”

Los Angeles Police reported a series of thefts there on Black Friday night, following a 20-person raid on a Nordstrom at an outdoor mall called The Grove.

On November 20, as many as 80 people charged another Nordstrom in Walnut Creek, San Francisco Bay Area, using pepper spray on employees.

The method appears to have spread to other cities as well, with a group of 30 people allegedly looting a Best Buy in Minneapolis. Several flights in Chicago were declared “smash and grabs”, although it is not clear how many people participated.

Mr. Trump has a long history of calling for military responses to crime, threatening to deploy troops to Portland, Oregon and other Democratic cities during George Floyd’s protests last year.

The reasons for the trend in crime are unclear, with some blaming permissive sentencing laws and the move to fund police forces, while others point to a shortage of 911 operators and media reports producing imitated thefts.

Retail bosses in San Francisco have also said they are witnessing an “epidemic” of shoplifting, although police statistics suggest such thefts have only increased from the previous level. 2020 and are still below their pre-pandemic levels.

The city’s chief prosecutor, Chesa Boudin, has become a key flashpoint, with data obtained by the San Francisco Examiner showing that his office has laid charges in just 50% of the shoplifting cases presented by the police, compared to 70% under its predecessor in 2019.

