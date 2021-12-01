Turkish Erdogan seeks long-term investments, announces interest rate cut





Turkey is expected to experience 10% growth in 2021 or more and the country will show a current account surplus in 2022, President Erdogan said. In a broad interview with Turkish public television channel TRT, President Erdogan spoke about Turkey’s economy, domestic policy as well as Ankara’s foreign policy. (AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on foreign investors to make long-term investments in Turkey, saying those who have made long-term investments in the country “always win”. In a broad interview with Turkish public broadcaster TRT on Tuesday, Erdogan spoke about Turkey’s economy, domestic policy as well as Ankara’s foreign policy. “It is time for foreign investors to make long-term investments (in Turkey). Those who have made long-term investments in Turkey have always won, and they will continue to win,” he said. Turkey’s economy is expected to grow more than 10% by the end of 2021, the president said, adding that “our expectation (of year-end growth) is at least 10, but it can exceed it “. Erdogan pointed out that Turkey is reducing its current account deficit every month and hopefully will post a current account surplus next year. “We no longer display a current account deficit and finance this deficit with the external debt, but we are moving towards an economy which gains in foreign currency and displays a current surplus,” he explained. “Our new economic model does not have a high interest rate policy that generates hot money flows. We will support production and export with low interest rates,” he added. READ MORE:

Turkey records second fastest economic growth among OECD countries We have prepared two support packages. We will provide access to loans of up to $ 7,500 for new employees to local businesses with fewer than 50 employees pic.twitter.com/YR5nkkM584 – TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 30, 2021 On falling interest rates Erdogan said his government’s focus on increasing investment, jobs, production and exports and lowering interest would boost economic growth. “Interest is the cause, inflation is the result. We are lowering the interest rate and we will see inflation go down,” he said. He reaffirmed his position that he would not let high interest rates stifle growth. “Our goal is to pave the way for 50,000 new jobs by enabling 11,000 of our businesses to benefit from low-cost loans totaling TL 10 billion. [$0.74 billion] in no time, “he added. “We have prepared two important support programs. We will provide access to loans of up to 100,000 lire. [$7,404] for new recruits in our companies with less than 50 employees. “ President Erdogan also said that the first gas production from the Sakarya gas field will start by January 2023. He said that 10 million cubic meters will be extracted per day from 10 wells in the first phase and that figure will increase to 40 million with the completion of the second phase. Links with the Gulf countries and France Erdogan said Ankara will strive for better relations with Saudi Arabia, adding that relations between Turkey and Egypt are currently at the ministerial level, but there may be other developments. Erdogan said he informed French President Emmanuel Macron of his country’s ties to Daesh and other terrorist groups in Syria through cement giant Lafarge, “but he [Macron] ignored the problem. “ “This is how they act. They are hypocrites.” READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkish economy well positioned to compete on the world stage Source: TRT World

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trtworld.com/business/turkey-s-erdogan-seeks-long-term-investments-says-interest-rates-to-drop-52177 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos