Donald Trump accuses Meghan Markle of having “used” Prince Harry and of being “disrespectful” to the Queen | US News





Donald Trump accused the Duchess of Sussex of having “used” Prince Harry and being “disrespectful” to the Queen in a broad interview.

Speaking to Nigel Farage in Florida, the former US President said he had not been a fan of the Duchess of Sussex since “day one”.

Referring to Meghan, Mr Trump said: “I’m not a fan of her. I haven’t been from day one. I think Harry was used horribly and I think one day he will regret it. “

According to GB News, which will air the interview on Monday, he added: “I think Harry has been used and has been used terribly.

“I think it ruined her relationship with her family and it hurts the Queen.”

Image: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigned as royals in January 2020

Responding to Mr Farage’s comments about Meghan using Duchess of Sussex letterhead to lobby members of Congress, Mr Trump said: ‘She’s trying to do things that I think she is very inappropriate. “

GB News said it told Mr Farage: “I think she is very disrespectful to the Royal Family and especially the Queen.”

Mr Trump’s critical comments were virtually the same as those he made in September 2020 when he frisked the couple after endorsing Joe Biden as president.

When the couple urged people to vote in the 2020 election, Mr Trump told reporters, “I’m not a fan of her and I would say this, and she probably heard it.

“But I wish Harry the best of luck, because he’s going to need it.”

In 2019, he told The Sun newspaper that she was “mean” in response to comments she made about him before marrying into the royal family, calling him “divisive” and “misogynistic”.

Image: Mr Trump described the Queen as a ‘great woman’

And he tweeted following their departure from the Royal Family in 2020: “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom.

“It has been reported that Harry and Meghan, who have left the Kingdom, will reside permanently in Canada.

“Now they have left Canada for the United States, but the United States will not pay for their protection. They have to pay! “

Mr. Trump has always professed to have great respect for the Queen.

During the interview, he described the 95-year-old as “a great woman, such a great person, a historic person”.

This is not the first time Mr. Trump has spoken about the monarch, whom he has met on several occasions, and the royal family at large.

During his state visit to the UK in the summer of 2019, Mr Trump praised the Royal Family, saying: “The Queen and the entire Royal Family have been fantastic.

“The relationship with the UK is very strong.”

GB News said the interview features Mr. Trump talking about Boris Johnson, the presidential election, the events at the United States Capitol on January 6, Black Lives Matter, the US migrant crisis and in the UK, Antifa and whether he will show up for the office again.

