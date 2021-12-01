Key points from Boris Johnson’s Downing Street press conference on coronavirus booster injections

All adults will be offered a Covid-19 booster by the end of January, the prime minister said.

Boris Johnson says everyone will have the opportunity to book before the end of this month.

Here are the highlights from today’s Downing Street press conference.

Read more:

Millions of people will be offered a booster over the next two months

Boris Johnson said the plan was for all adults to be offered a booster shot by the end of January.

Speaking at a press briefing in Downing Street, the Prime Minister said: The goal we have set for ourselves is to offer a reminder to all eligible people by the end of January.

As with the first jabs, we will be working on people by age group going down in five year increments, as it is essential that the older and more clinically vulnerable get this extra protection first.







(Image: PA)



He added: We have already made nearly 18 million boosters across the UK, but we still have millions to do to protect the most vulnerable.

Then get the cohorts down quickly and working with the decentralized administrations we want to increase capacity across the UK to the levels we achieved in the previous vaccination effort.

We were going to do everything to make sure that everyone who qualifies is offered this booster, as I said, in a little over two months.





Get the latest updates from all over Greater Manchester straight to your inbox with the free MEN newsletter You can register very simply by following the instructions here

When your time comes, take your booster

Mr Johnson said he would receive his Covid-19 booster shot on Thursday.

I patiently waited for my moment. This is happening on Thursday. I’m happy to say it, he said.

So whenever your turn comes, get your booster and ask your friends and family to do the same.

It’s time for another big British vaccination effort. We have done it before and we were going to do it again.

And let’s not give this virus a second chance.

Mr Johnson said the most vulnerable should be given priority.

So even if you had your second jab over three months ago and are now eligible, don’t try to book until the NHS says it’s your turn, he said. declared.







(Image: Getty Images)



Don’t try to book or jump ahead in the queue

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard said our clear intention was for everyone to have the chance to book their booster by the end of January.

The booster jabs will initially be offered to the most vulnerable and will then be offered to people of different age groups.

The Prime Minister has asked people to wait for the NHS to contact them, rather than trying to book.

Ms Pritchard said she was sure the UK had the necessary doses for the booster program.

Boosters will give us the “best luck” of Christmas with our loved ones

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the emergence of the Omicron variant meant it was more important than ever for people to step up and be protected.

He said 18 million booster doses have been delivered across the UK and the daily number of jabs has increased by a third since the start of this month.

He added that people should get vaccinated to give themselves the best chance to spend a Christmas with our loved ones.

We have now been able to put our booster program on steroids, he added.

Were in a much better position than last winter

Mr Javid told a press conference that the means of the vaccination program were in a much better position than last winter.

What we saw recently brought back memories of the strain of last winter, he said.

But while we can’t say for sure what lies ahead, we have a huge advantage that we didn’t have back then: our vaccination program, which has already done so much to keep this virus at bay.

But these defenses will only protect us if we use them. This is a national mission and we all have a role to play.

If we are to give ourselves the best possible chance to spend Christmas with our loved ones, the best thing we can all do is step up, roll up our sleeves, and protect ourselves when the time comes.

The army will help

Mr Johnson said temporary vaccination sites would appear like Christmas trees.

At least 400 military personnel will be enlisted to participate in the recall program.

England will have more than 1,500 community pharmacy sites.

Vaccinators and volunteers invited to come forward

The NHS will recruit thousands of paid vaccinators and thousands of volunteers to meet the January target.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, said staff were working at breakneck speed to expand the deployment of the booster jab.

The NHS Covid vaccination program was already in its most complex phase and staff are now working at breakneck speed to respond to it, the biggest change in eligibility since the program started, she said.

Ms Pritchard said that even as changes to the reservation system protocols and the Patient Groups Directive are put in place, the rollout will continue to vaccinate those already eligible and repeated the Prime Minister’s call for those not eligible not to contact the NHS over a jab until called out. cheeky.

About thirty hospitals are already offering booster injections to the public and dozens more will be put online.

GPs, community pharmacies and partners will be rewarded with additional payments for delivering jabs on Sunday, meeting the January deadline and for home visits.

The NHS is also looking to cut the wait time to 15 minutes after receiving a jab to increase the number of people they can get through doors.

PM says don’t cancel Christmas plans

Boris Johnson has said the government does not want people to cancel Christmas parties or nurseries.

He said at a press conference: We don’t want people to cancel such events. We think the best thing for kids is to be in school, as I’ve said many times throughout this pandemic.

What we are doing is trying to take a balanced and proportionate approach to the particular risk that appears to be posed by Omicron, or is certainly posed by Omicron, focusing in particular on border measures.

And we think that’s the right way to go for now, until we know more and until we can get more boosters, like we said, in people’s arms. .







(Image: Getty Images)



Another extremely unlikely containment

The prime minister said he believed it was extremely unlikely that another lockdown would be needed, but was not ruling anything out.

I think another lockdown like the one we’ve had before is extremely unlikely, I’ll be frank with you about that. But we keep everything under constant control, he said.

In our fight against the Delta variant, we think it went mostly our way or the way we intended, so although the cases remain high or high, you see a drop in admissions to hospital and a drop in the death toll, and that’s the crucial thing we’ve been following.

So at the moment we haven’t seen any reason to switch to Plan B but, as I’ve told you many times before, we need to keep this under review.

But the measures we’re talking about to deal with Omicron are, as I’ve said, separate.