Diploma refused after congratulating Prime Minister Modi: PhD student approaches HC as Aligarh Muslim University claims





Danish Rahim has now approached the High Court and is writing to Prime Minister and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to demand justice. | Photo credit: times now Aligarh: A doctoral student at Aligarh Muslim University claimed he was denied his doctorate after praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event on campus last year. Danish Rahim has now approached the High Court and is writing to Prime Minister and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to demand justice. The institute, however, denied the allegation, insisting he inadvertently graduated in the wrong subject. The problem dates back to December 22 of last year, when the student spoke to a news channel after the Prime Minister’s virtual speech on the 200th day the University was founded. “After that, the chairman of the linguistics department called me and warned me not to congratulate PM in public as it is against our culture.” Rahim recounts in his letter to Modi. Rahim says he was censored after his remarks praising Prime Minister Modi, with the president telling him days before his defense that as a student he should not speak for (or against) a party or a politician. “From the interview you gave to the media, we can understand that you belong to the ‘right’. It will hurt you in the future,” the president reportedly told him. Rahim also argued that the university is trying to change its degree to one that is “not approved anywhere at the doctoral level”. The University insists that the issue has no connection with politics. According to AMU officials, he is now working to award Rahim the right degree after initial confusion. In a letter shared with Hours now, AMU said Rahim had been admitted to the LAMM (Language of Advertising and Market Media) doctoral program in the linguistics department. According to the university, he inadvertently obtained a doctorate in linguistics, rather than a doctorate in LAMM in the same department. “The whole has been examined and submitted to the Vice-Chancellor who ordered that you submit the wrong doctoral degree already issued in linguistics so that the correct doctorate degree in LAMM is issued to you”, we read in an excerpt from the letter. sent to Rahim. WBU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai said Hours now that there was “not even 1% truth” in the allegations. The student, he explained, had been admitted to the linguistics department as part of the LAMM course, had obtained his master’s degree and then enrolled for his doctorate. The university official said that Rahim obtained his master’s degree in the LAMM course before starting his doctorate for the same. As such, he was supposed to receive a doctorate in LAMM. “It has nothing to do with politics. If he is free to go to court, it is the University’s point of view,” said the AMU official.

