Former Trump collaborator Meadows cooperates with House panel on January 6





WASHINGTON Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, is cooperating with a House panel investigating the Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill, for now fending off the panel’s threat to hold him in contempt, said Tuesday the chairman of the committee.

The panel “will continue to assess its degree of compliance,” Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson said in a statement. He said Meadows has produced records and will appear for a first deposition soon.

The deal comes after two months of negotiations between Meadows and the committee and after the Justice Department indicted longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon for defying a subpoena. Meadows’ lawyer had previously indicated that his client would not comply, a position the committee found unacceptable.

“The special committee expects all witnesses, including Mr. Meadows, to provide all the information requested and which the special committee is legally authorized to receive,” said Thompson.

Under the agreement in principle, Meadows could potentially refuse to answer questions from the panel about his most sensitive conversations with Trump and what Trump was doing on January 6 as hundreds of rioters violently burst onto Capitol Hill. and halted the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory in 2020.

Trump, who told his supporters to “fight like hell” that morning, tried to hamper much of the committee’s work, including in an ongoing court case, arguing that Congress does not can’t get any information about his private conversations at the White House.

Meadows’ attorney, George Terwilliger, said in a statement that “we appreciate the openness of the select committee to receive voluntary responses on non-privileged matters.”

Terwilliger said he was continuing to work with the committee and his staff on a potential accommodation that would not require Meadows to relinquish executive privileges claimed by Trump or “relinquish the long-standing position that senior officials in the White House cannot be compelled to testify before Congress. . “

The deal with Meadows shows how the committee is trying to balance its need for information on Trump’s role in the Jan.6 insurgency and the desire to complete the investigation quickly. While the committee rejected Trump’s legal arguments and Biden waived the executive privilege to hand over documents and records, the panel wants to avoid lengthy legal tangles that could delay their work.

Still, Meadows’ intention to work with the panel is a victory for the seven Democrats and two Republicans on the committee, especially as they seek interviews with lesser-known witnesses who may have important information to share. The panel has so far summoned more than 40 witnesses and interviewed more than 150 people behind closed doors.

Terwilliger had previously said Meadows would not comply with the panel’s September subpoena due to Trump’s claims of privilege. But the House panel insists it has questions for Meadows that don’t directly involve conversations with Trump.

In the committee’s subpoena in September, Thompson cited Meadows’ efforts to reverse Trump’s defeat in the weeks leading up to the insurgency and his pressure on state officials to push false allegations of widespread electoral fraud. .

“You were the president’s chief of staff and have critical information regarding many elements of our investigation,” Thompson wrote. “It appears you were with or near President Trump on January 6, had communications with the President and others on January 6 regarding the events on Capitol Hill, and are a witness to the day’s activities.”

The committee’s lawmakers had hinted for several weeks that they were prepared to despise Meadows, as they had done with Bannon. But Thompson said just before Thanksgiving that the committee “will not rush efforts” to clarify that they had given Meadows, a former Republican congressman from North Carolina, every chance to cooperate.

On Wednesday, the committee will vote on whether to prosecute contempt charges against another witness, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, after appearing for testimony earlier this month but declined to answer to the questions. The House could vote to outrage him as early as this week. It would be up to the Ministry of Justice to decide whether to charge him.

A Democrats report on the Senate Judiciary Committee detailed how Clark defended Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results and as a result clashed with Justice Department superiors who resisted the pressure, resulting in at a dramatic White House meeting in which Trump brooded over Clark’s rise to the rank of lawyer. general. He did not do so after several collaborators threatened to resign.

