Cabinet rejects audit report on Covid-19 spending – Pakistan





Minister says election funding may be linked to use of EVMSindh blamed for high commodity price ex-CJP audio leak called conspiracy Fawad says gas reserves are running out

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday rejected the recently released audit report that hinted at billions of rupees in irregularities in Covid-19 spending, the vaccination process and Ehsaas’ relief program.

The Council of Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan also affirmed that the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) is required to hold the upcoming general elections on the basis of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in accordance with recent legislation passed by the parliament. .

The cabinet expressed satisfaction with the 0.67% reduction in food prices while media reported that according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), inflation reached over 11pc in November. .

On the issue of retired judge Rana Shamim, the cabinet said a plot had been hatched against former Supreme Court chief justice Saqib Nisar by ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Khan also banned cabinet members from traveling abroad to ensure austerity.

The cabinet rejected the audit report on Covid-19 spending and asked three relevant organizations to make their presentations in this regard, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said at a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

The federal government spending report on Covid-19 released by the Ministry of Finance reported irregularities in government interventions to ensure the availability of five essential items, sugar, wheat flour, oil and ghee, pulses and rice in utility stores at subsidized rates.

Mr Chaudhry said the finance ministry had already rejected the audit report and that the head of the Ehsaas program and the assistant to the prime minister, Dr Sania Nishtar, had also clarified his organization’s position.

Regarding the use of the EVM in elections, he said: The cabinet was of the opinion that following the electoral reform legislation, the ECP was required to hold the next general election. [in 2023] via EVM.

He said the cabinet had expressed reservations about videos circulating on social media showing votes bought for the upcoming side poll in Lahore.

Such illegal activities would not have arisen if the ECP had taken action against the horse trade in the recent senatorial elections, he added.

Free and fair polls were a lifeline for a democratic system and were the basis for forming a government, he said, urging the ECP to lead the issue of vote buying by voters. Lahore-specific political parties to a logical conclusion.

If elections are not held through EVMs, the government may not be able to fund them, he said, adding that existing laws only gave legitimacy to elections held through EVMs. .

He said that the Minister of Law, Dr Mohammad Farogh Naseem, was of the opinion that at first glance, the government could only give funds to the ECP for the elections organized through the EVMs.

The government has formed a committee in this regard and the justice ministry will give its opinion on the matter, he added.

The minister said the electoral commission should guarantee the use of EVMs in the next elections, as the parliament has given a mandate in this regard.

Speaking about the former Gilgit-Baltistan judge, the information minister said during the hearing on the matter on Tuesday, retired judge Shamim told the court he had not yet considered the affidavit attributed to him.

When asked if he gave it to a newspaper the former judge answered in court, My affidavit is sealed in a UK locker. I don’t know how it got leaked.

Calling the development surprising, Mr. Chaudhry said if the affidavit was in a record, how did it get to the newspaper that originally reported it, adding that it appears the affidavit reached the newspaper via Nawaz Sharif.

A campaign has been launched against justice and the armed forces and we hope that the court will bring the case to its logical conclusion, he added.

According to media reports, Judge Shamim revealed in an alleged affidavit that he saw Saqib Nisar issue instructions to a High Court judge not to release former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in cases of corruption.

Commodity prices

Federal Minister Chaudhry said that with the exception of tea, Pakistan had the cheapest prices of all other kitchen products in the region, including India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

We are doing all we can in these times of global inflation, he noted.

The minister also announced that a record rice harvest is expected this year with a harvest of nine million tonnes.

He said that in just a few months the cost of sugar fell to Rs 60 per kg, accusing the Sindh government of the price increase.

Inflation is rampant in cities like Karachi and Hyderabad. The Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is presented as inexperienced as the party that has governed the province for more than 30 years has failed to control food inflation, he added.

The 40 percent upward trend in the Price Sensitive Index (SPI) was due to inflation in Karachi and Sindh, the minister said, adding that the tomato price had fallen by 15 percent. , 4 percent, onion 7.4 percent and the cost of chicken had fallen 6.6. computer The price of a bag of wheat flour had fallen by 1 pc, he added.

The minister said that in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad, a bag of flour was available for Rs 1,100 while in Karachi it was priced at Rs 1,404 and Rs 1,443 in Hyderabad due to poor governance of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He said similarly, in the international market a bag of urea was available for Rs 10,500 per bag while in Punjab it could be bought for Rs 1,700.

Gas shortage

Speaking of gas, of which the country was experiencing a shortage with the onset of winter, the minister warned that the country’s gas reserves were running out.

And we have not discovered any new resources, he said, stressing the need for a strategy to address the problem of the disappearance of indigenous gas reserves and the emerging shortage of the raw material.

He said only 28% of Pakistanis actually received gas, while the rest of the country, deprived of raw material supplies, facilitated this small percentage.

It has been learned that Prime Minister Khan has banned cabinet members from traveling abroad to ensure austerity and urged them to work more vigorously in their respective ministries to address the country’s economic challenges.

However, speaking to Dawn, Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister did not issue such instructions for any specific reason, but urged cabinet members at almost all meetings to adopt austerity measures and avoid unnecessary travel abroad.

He said the cabinet had also expressed concern over the possible spread of the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, and called on provincial governments and citizens to ensure the inoculation is complete.

The virus will surely reach the country, so the wearing of masks was necessary, he stressed.

Sharing further developments from the cabinet meeting, Chaudhry said formalities had been completed to receive $ 3 billion in safe deposits and $ 1.2 billion in oil supplies on deferred payments from the Saudi Arabia.

The meeting also gave its approval to limit the construction of buildings around airports and tasked the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam with formulating a long-term policy on smog in Lahore.

The minister said that the Federal Investigation Agency had also been asked to launch a program against human trafficking.

Pakistan will also send 50,000 tons of wheat to Kabul and host an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, he added.

Posted in Dawn, December 1, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1661208/cabinet-rejects-audit-report-on-covid-19-spending The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

