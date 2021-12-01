Donald Trump accuses the Duchess of Sussex of disrespecting the Queen





In a broad interview with Nigel Farage, the former US President also said he believes the Duke of Sussex has been used horribly.

Mr Trump raised a number of topics during the interview which took place in Florida on Monday and will air on GB News.

The Queen with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (John Stillwell / PA) / PA Wire

Speaking of Meghan, Mr Trump said: I am not a fan of her. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry was used horribly and I think one day he will regret it.

According to GB News, he added: I think Harrys has been used and has been used terribly.

I think it ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen.

Responding to Mr Farage’s comments about Meghan using Duchess of Sussex letterhead to pressure members of Congress, Mr Trump said: She is trying to do things that I think are very inappropriate .

GB News said he told Mr Farage: I think she is very disrespectful to the Royal Family and especially the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie (Toby Melville / PA) / PA Wire

During the interview, Mr. Trump described the Queen as a great woman, such a great person, a historical person.

This is not the first time Mr. Trump has spoken about the royal family.

During his state visit to the UK in the summer of 2019, Mr Trump congratulated the royal family, saying: The Queen and the whole royal family have been fantastic.

The relationship with the UK is very strong.

He has criticized Meghan and Harry on several occasions.

Mr Trump said of the Duchess in The Sun in 2019: I had no idea she was mean.

And he tweeted following their departure from the Royal Family in 2020: I am a great friend and admirer of The Queen & the UK.

Harry and Meghan, who have left the Kingdom, have been reported to be permanently resident in Canada.

Now that they have left Canada for the United States, the United States will not pay for their protection. They have to pay!

Donald Trump and the Queen at a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski / PA) / PA Archive

When the couple urged people to vote in the 2020 election, Mr Trump told reporters: I’m not a fan of her and I would say this, and she probably heard it.

But I wish Harry the best of luck, because he’s going to need it.

GB News said the interview features Mr. Trump talking about Boris Johnson, the presidential election, the events at the United States Capitol on January 6, Black Lives Matter, the US migrant crisis and in the UK, Antifa and whether he will show up for the office again.

Farage, The Trump Interview airs Wednesday at 7 p.m. on GB News, available on Freeview 235, Sky 515 and Virgin Media 626.

