Turkey’s economy grows in the third quarter, but so do the risks

Gross domestic product of turkey grew 7.4% annually in the third quarter, boosted by exports and demand, official data showed Tuesday. The overall growth rate this year is now expected to hit a staggering 10%, but the outlook for next year looks grim as Turkey continues to rack up risks amid the collapse of the Turkish Lira and unruly inflation.

The third quarter growth rate is partly due to the base effect of the relatively weak growth of 1.8% over the same period last year, but also to a recovery in exports and tourism driven mainly by the depreciation of the lira and a return to a relative normal level since the launch of COVID-19 vaccinations, with in particular a recovery in the service sector.

Inflation-induced spending also helped boost industrial activity. The Central Bank of Turkey has heeded pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to lower its key rate to stimulate growth rather than raise the rate to curb inflation, which is just below 20%. To protect their money from inflation, consumers rushed to buy durable and other goods before prices rose further and producers turned to the stockpile of raw materials, thus contributing to the industrial recovery.

Turkey’s GDProse 7.4% in the first quarter and 22% in the second, according to revised figures released Tuesday. Economic expansion is expected to continue in the last quarter, albeit at a slower pace, and translate into an overall growth rate of around 10% for the year. The International Monetary Fundrevised its growth forecast for Turkey upwards to 9% in October.

Rule out the fall of the pound and the risk of rising inflation, Erdogan is determined to stimulate growth, hoping to bolster his declining popular support ahead of the 2023 election. His economic policies, including the unconventional idea that high interest rates are the cause of high inflation, have fueled Turkey’s risk premium, and a large build-up of risk is clouding the country’s economic outlook for next year.

Turkey’s economy grew only 0.9% in 2019 and 1.8% in 2020. This year’s miraculous growth occurred against the backdrop of the worst currency depreciation under the rule of Turkey. Erdogan for nearly two decades which has fueled inflation.

In all developed and developing countries facing the problem of inflation, central banks have increased their key rates to cool their respective economies. In contrast, the Central Bank of Turkey has reduced its key rate by 400 basis points to 15% since September on the orders of Erdogans despite inflation of nearly 20%, which is well above the average of Emerging Markets. With deeply negative real returns, savers have increasingly invested their money in hard currencies or in houses, cars and other durable goods, while entrepreneurs have sought to source intermediate goods and raw materials.

As of November 22, hard currency deposits in the country stood at $ 257 billion and accounted for 60% of all deposits. In terms of deposits held by real people, the figures stood at $ 161 billion and 61%, respectively. Dollarization rose 3 percentage points in the week to November 22 alone as the pound suffered an unprecedented crash. The currency has fallen for 13 consecutive days, hitting an all-time low of 13.5 against the dollar on November 23. It regained ground in the days that followed as the government sought to promote the prospect of Emirati investments after Erdogans talks on repairing the fence with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi. A further plunge to read it would hardly be surprising as the hype wears off.

Nonetheless, the weakening of the pound was a motivating factor for exporters. Having resigned itself to the fall in the currency, the government maintains that exports will continue to grow rapidly and eventually fill the gap.country’s current account deficit, which in turn will lead to an abundance of hard currencies and a slowdown in inflation.

Exports and the tourism sector appear to have been the main driver of growth in the third quarter. While taking advantage of the decline in the lira, exporters also sometimes reduced their prices to increase their sales in foreign markets.

The government can present this as a new model of capital accumulation, but this path is clearly not sustainable. Manufacturers in almost all sectors in Turkey depend on imported energy and inputs, including equipment and machinery. To support export-oriented production, they have to keep importing but face increasing costs due to the depreciation of the lira.

Thus, the export boom in Turkey’s economic expansion could turn out to be a flash in the pan. The growth rate is expected to decelerate to 3-4% in the last quarter and decline even further in 2022 under the additional impact of this year’s high base effect. And with rapidly accumulating risks, the 5% growth target set in the government’s medium-term economic program for next year seems difficult to achieve.

At home, consumer inflation is expected to hit 25-30% in a short period of time, further reducing purchasing power and consumer demand in a country where the unemployed number around 8 million, by the broad definition. unemployment, and nearly half of employees receive the minimum wage.

Globally, expectations have increased for the first rate hike by the US Federal Reserve next year, limiting the flow of foreign funds to emerging markets like Turkey. While peer countries have raised interest rates to stem the flight of foreign capital, Turkey has already signaled another rate cut in December at the expense of further deterrence to foreign investors.

In another harbinger of continued monetary troubles, Turkey risk premium hovered between 470 and 500 basis points in the last week of November, more than double the risk premiums of the nearest peer countries.

In addition, central banks net foreign exchange reserves are $ 35 billion in the red, preventing the bank from using reserves to support the lira. And with Erdogan fiercely opposed to rate hikes as macroeconomic policy, the pound is left helpless against short-term external debt $ 167 billion and locals are scrambling for hard currency.

All of these risks are difficult to manage, threatening to overtake the growth trend and snowball unless Turkey goes to early elections to overcome mistrust in Ankara’s economic management.