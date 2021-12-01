Guy who knows where all of Trump’s bodies are buried cooperates with January 6 committee





As he’s made clear through lawsuits, legal positions and messy statements on the matter, Donald Trump really doesn’t want the special House committee investigating January 6 to know what he was doing. before, during and after the Capitol was attacked by its bloodthirsty supporters. Why is it? We won’t pretend to understand what’s going on inside the moldy pile of meatloaf that is the ex-president’s head, but we will note that if he thought the behind-the-scenes details made him look better ‘he could tell he was giving orphans a tour of the east wing when he was first alerted to the violence, or getting ready for a photoshoot for the cover of Peoples Sexiest Man Alive, he would like this information to be disseminated faster than the fascist insurrection can be said. (While Trump has claimed he fought the disclosure of documents to the House committee in order to protect future presidents, we can say with a high degree of confidence that this is bullshit, as the man never did. a selfless thing of his entire life.) Which makes the news that his fourth and final chief of staff, the guy who was by his side both through all the bogus allegations of electoral fraud and the violent attempt to overthrow democracy , cooperates with congressional investigators probably extremely intrusive!

The Washington Post reports that Mark Meadows complied with the Houses investigation, although it initially appeared that he would follow in Steve Bannon’s footsteps and prevent everything, which led to the latter being indicted in criminal proceedings earlier. this month and face two years in prison if convicted. In a statement, Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee, said Meadows engaged with the select committee through his lawyer. He has produced files for the committee and will be appearing soon for a first statement.

Organizers of the pro-Trump rallies leading up to the attack on Capitol Hill said Meadows played a major role in conversations surrounding the events leading up to the insurgency, according to a Rolling Stone report. Meadows was 100% aware of what was going on, a source told the outlet. He also urged the Georgian Secretary of State, in a spirit of cooperation and compromise, to find a way to overturn the Georgian election results in the infamous phone call in which Trump asked Brad Raffensperger to find more. of 11,000 votes. And he repeatedly insisted on then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosento for the Justice Department to investigate baseless conspiracy theories of voter fraud, including one claiming that people in Italy were using satellites to turn Trump votes into Biden votes. Oh, and he would have been one of the few people Trump listened to on the day and night of the attack.

In a statement to CNN, Meadowss’ attorney said there is now an agreement between the former chief of staff and investigators on how information can be shared in the future, adding that the two sides are open to engagement, a turn of events we assume led to a really bad day at Mar-a-Lago, especially for the busboy who just wanted to clear his tables and clock in when he found himself at the reception desk. ‘an incomprehensible tirade about traitors and Democrats and the scourge of low-flow toilets.

Of course, not all of this is good news for those hoping to see Trump held accountable for the first time in 75 years on earth. For one thing, Meadows is still a Trump loyalist who … well, you’ve read the Italian satellite stuff, haven’t you? On the other hand, his lawyer has already suggested that some things that Meadows knows fall under executive privilege and therefore should not be required to share them.

In happier news that may make Meadowss (and his ex-boss) executive privilege claims questionable, here’s this, per Politico:

Three federal appeals judges appear likely to dismiss Donald Trump’s efforts to prevent Jan. 6 investigators from obtaining his White House files, a potential big boost for lawmakers in the hope of exposing the actions of the former president as a crowd of his supporters attacked the Capitol.

As they questioned Trump’s lawyers, judges repeatedly expressed skepticism that a former president could overturn a ruling by the sitting president in this case Joe Bidento was passing documents to Congress, especially when the incumbent decided that it was in the national interest to release the files to investigators. .. The files in question are drawn from former chief of staff Mark Meadows, former adviser Stephen Miller, former deputy White House legal adviser Patrick Philbin and former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, among other key Trump collaborators. The National Archives have identified the documents in periodic batches since early September and plan to produce additional sections in the coming months.

We have one president at a time under our constitution, Justice Patricia Millett said on Tuesday. This outgoing president delivered the judgment and is in the best position, as the Supreme Court told us, to make this appeal as to the interests of the executive branch.

