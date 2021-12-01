President Jokowi inaugurates the Pon market in Trenggalek, E Java





It is hoped that the benefits of quality market infrastructure can be directly appreciated by the public Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday opened the newly renovated Pon Market, which was destroyed by fire in 2018, by signing an inscription at the market located in Trenggalek District, East Java Province. The inauguration was part of his working visit to the province. He was accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Secretary of State Minister Pratikno, Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa, Deputy Governor of East Java, Emil Dardak, and District Chief by Trenggalek, Mochamad Nur Arifin. He took a 15-minute tour of the market before leaving for Menak Sopal helipad. From there, he continued his journey to Iswahjudi Air Base in Magetan District by helicopter. At the same time, in a written statement, PUPR Minister Hadimuljono said the renovation has made the mall safer, cleaner, more comfortable, more organized and more aesthetic. “It is hoped that the public can directly reap the benefits of quality market infrastructure, in particular by ensuring the distribution of basic products and helping to improve the real sector as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). He remarked. The renovation of the market started on January 10, 2020. After its completion, the management of the market was handed over to the Trenggalek District Government on February 9, 2021. Related News: Sports Minister Visits Papuan Women’s Market to See PON Impacts The concept of the Market Building, which occupies an area of ​​5,800 square meters and houses 479 stalls and 310 stalls, is a blend of classic Victorian design and local architecture, represented through temple accents and exposed brickwork, a noted the minister. The revitalization of the Pon market was determined in Presidential Regulation 43/2019, along with eight other markets. Other markets include Sukawati Market (Gianyar District), Legi Market (Ponorogo District), Renteng Market (Central Lombok District) and Pariaman Market (Pariaman Town), East Market Klewer and Legi Market in Surakarta City, Pancasila Fort Market in Mojokerto City, as well as Kaliwungu Market in Kendal District, he said. It is hoped that the revitalized markets will help accelerate the local economic recovery after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, he added. Related News: Wellness Tourism Could Boost Traditional Medicines and Cosmetics Market

