Mizoram CM meets Prime Minister Modi and discusses Myanmar refugees





Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appoint a chief secretary who is familiar with the working standards of the Mizo language, according to an official statement. CM Zoramthanga, who is currently in the nation’s capital, called the prime minister and the two discussed a wide range of issues, including the appointment of the chief secretary and refugees from Myanmar, the statement said. The chief minister urged the prime minister to consider the state governments’ request to appoint a chief secretary who has knowledge of the Mizo language working standard to be more effective and efficient. The prime minister, for his part, assured the chief minister that he would address the issue with other leaders and officials, the statement said. Renu Sharma, an AGMUT executive responsible for the 1988 Class of IAS, was appointed Chief Secretary of Mizoram by the Center on October 28 to take up his post from November 1. On the same day, the Mizoram government ordered JC Ramthangato to assume the duties of chief secretary from November 1 until further notice. Sharma took office on November 2. On October 29, CM Zoramthanga wrote to Home Secretary Amit Shah, urging him to change the Centre’s order to appoint Sharma as Chief Secretary of State and instead appoint someone with knowledge of the mizo language. He said he asked his additional chief secretary Ramthanga to replace incumbent Lalnunmawia Chuaungo after his retirement on October 31. In the letter, the chief minister stressed that none of the cabinet ministers understood Hindi and some even had problems understanding English. Overall, the Mizo people do not understand Hindi, and none of my ministers understand Hindi, some of them even have issues with the English language. With such experience, a chief secretary without knowledge of a standard Mizo working language will never be an effective and efficient chief secretary, Zoramthanga said in the letter. During his meeting with Modi on Tuesday, Mizoram’s chief minister urged the former to provide assistance to Burmese nationals, who fled their country following the February military coup, according to the official statement. He urged the prime minister to take steps to ensure that the Mizoram has a separate cadre of IAS officers and other Indian service officers, and also to provide housing assistance to ex- cadres of the Mizo National Front (MNF), which broke in after the signing of the Mizo peace accord in 1986, he said. Regarding the construction of bamboo link roads, which Zoramthanga put in place before Modi, the latter said he would ask the Union Minister of Finance to report on the fund’s sanction to this effect, adds the press release. Read also : Prime accused among 13 arrested for lynching the leader of the AASU in Assam Related Latest stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eastmojo.com/news/2021/12/01/mizoram-cm-meets-pm-modi-discusses-chief-secy-myanmar-refugees/

