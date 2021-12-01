Donald Trump castigates disrespectful Meghan Markle for injuring the Queen





Donald Trump lashed out at Meghan Markle, claiming she had disrespected the Queen and was using Prince Harry.

Critics of the former president came in a new interview with British politician Nigel Farage, in which he alleges that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “hurt” the royal family, reports The Sun.

Mr Trump has in the past criticized Meghan and said earlier this year he would consider running for president again amid rumors she was planning a White House offer.

During the interview, Mr Trump also spoke of his admiration for the Queen, which he says comes from his Scottish mother, and how this clouded his view of Meghan.

He again targeted the Duchess, who he said used Harry “terribly”, reports the Daily Mail.

In the interview, he told the former UKIP chief: “I think she was very disrespectful to the Queen, who is such a great woman, such a great person, a historical person.

“I think she is very disrespectful to the royal family and especially to the queen.

“I think Harry was used and was used terribly. I think it ruined his relationship with his family and it hurts the Queen. “

Mr Trump also said Meghan was “very inappropriate” when asked about allegations she used her royal title while writing on Sussex letterhead to pressure members of the Congress on paternity leave.

“She tries to do things that I think are very inappropriate,” he said in the interview broadcast on GB News.

Speaking in March after the rumor of Meghan’s presidential candidacy by Trump, told Fox News: “I hope this will happen because if it did I think I would have an even stronger feeling towards the race. “

He added: “I’m not a fan of her.

“I think what she’s talking about the Royal Family and the Queen, and I think I know the Queen as you know, I have met the Queen and I think the Queen is a great person and I don’t am not a fan of Meghan.

This followed comments from September 2020 when he hit back at Meghan for suggesting Americans vote for Joe Biden.

He again said he was “not a fan of her” and wished Prince Harry “luck” “because he is going to need it”.

And in 2019, the then president revealed his shock at what he claimed to be “mean” comments after calling him “misogynist” and “divisor.”

In March, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey, host of the American talk show, that the royal family had “concerns and conversations about the blackness” of her son Archie’s “skin” when he was born.

This prompted Prince Charles to bring in lawyers for claiming he was the ‘racist royal’, calling them ‘fiction’.

The allegations appear in Christopher Andersen’s American book Brothers And Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and has been reprinted with permission

