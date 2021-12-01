Court of appeals questions Trump’s January 6 secrecy bid





One of the attorneys, Jesse R. Binnall, offered to do another round of written briefings to flesh out additional questions.

Another attorney for Mr. Trump, Justin R. Clark, argued that even if the court ruled that the summons met legal standards and Mr. Bidens’ waiver of executive privilege outweighed Mr. Trumps, which they disputed, the judges would then need to examine the individual documents in question before ruling.

Under what authority? asked Judge Patricia Millett. She and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson pointed out to Mr. Clark that the court file did not contain any files from Trump’s legal team making specific allegations that particular files raised particular concerns, beyond interest. general presidential confidentiality.

Your honor, it’s not there yet, Mr. Clark said.

The justices appeared to agree that the wording of a 1977 ruling involving Richard M. Nixons White House documents meant that when a current president and a former president disagreed over invoking executive privilege, points of view of the current president were getting extra points on the scoreboard, as Justice Millett said. this.

Understand the claim for executive privilege in January 6. Inquiry 1 of 8

A key question as yet untested. Donald Trump’s power as former president to keep information from his White House secret has become a central issue in the House’s investigation into the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. In the midst of Mr. Trump’s attempt to keep personal records and the indictment of Stephen K. Bannon in contempt of Congress a secret, here’s a breakdown of executive privilege:

What is executive privilege? It is a power claimed by presidents under the Constitution to prevent the other two branches of government from gaining access to certain internal executive information, particularly confidential communications involving the president or among his key associates.

What is Trump claiming? Former President Trump has filed a complaint to block the disclosure of White House records related to his actions and communications regarding the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. He argues that these matters should be kept secret because of executive privilege.

Is Trump’s Claim for Privilege Valid? The constitutional line between the president’s powers of secrecy and the investigative authority of Congress is blurred. Although a judge has rejected Mr. Trump’s offer to keep his papers secret, it is likely that the case will ultimately be resolved by the Supreme Court.

Is executive privilege absolute power? No. Even a legitimate claim of executive privilege may not always prevail in court. During the Watergate scandal in 1974, the Supreme Court upheld an order requiring President Richard M. Nixon to hand over his tapes from the Oval Office.

Can ex-presidents invoke executive privilege? Yes, but the courts can view their claims with less deference than those of current presidents. In 1977, the Supreme Court ruled that Nixon could claim executive privilege even if he was not in office, although the court ultimately ruled against him in the case.

Is Steve Bannon covered by executive privilege? It’s not clear. The Mr Bannons case could raise the new legal question of whether or to what extent a claim of executive privilege can extend to communications between a president and an informal adviser outside of government.

What is contempt of Congress? It is a sanction imposed on people who defy congressional subpoenas. Congress can return the contempt citations to the Justice Department and seek criminal charges. Mr. Bannon was charged with contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena for documents and testimony.

But Congress, in the Presidential Records Act, gave former presidents the right to bring legal action in such a situation, suggesting that the incumbent president’s point of view should not always prevail. Judge Robert L. Wilkins, in particular, resisted arguments by Mr. Letter and Department of Justice attorney Brian Boynton that the courts need not weigh interests in a case where the current president had waived the privilege.

The judges also worked on a series of hypotheses trying to determine what should be the rule or general principle in assessing such a case that might arise, including a scenario in which a newly elected president declares that he it is in the national interest to get rid of all of the predecessors removed for revenge.

Mr Letter, the attorney for Congress, said a former president would have greater secrecy powers when it came to blocking direct public disclosure of an administration’s records, but that Congress was different. He also suggested that the hypothetical scenarios the judges were exploring were unrealistic, saying they could raise the larger question of whether a president was crazy and should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment.

