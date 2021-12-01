PM Modis’ meeting with Vladimir Putin likely to reaffirm Indo-Russian ties

Like most Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is well aware that in the past, when the United States and most of its Western allies were close to Pakistan, it was Russia that stood like a rock behind it. India. Whether it was Kashmir, where Moscow used its veto to stop anti-Indian resolutions in the Security Council, or the liberation of Bangladesh, when the United States supported Islamabad and sent its Seventh Fleet to the Bay of Bengal to support Pakistan was Russia. which supported the Indian army. During Modi’s first term, as MEA officials briefed the prime minister on his first summit with Vladimir Putin, he told an aide, Russia is important to India, they supported this country at critical moments. Thus, although Narendra Modi’s foreign policy is seen as leaning towards the United States, he is aware of the importance of Russia and the need to maintain the special and privileged strategic partnership with Moscow.

The world has changed a lot since the days when India and Russia were on the same side of the Cold War. Economic, political and diplomatic relations across the world have deteriorated dramatically and new equations have emerged. The rise of a self-confident China and its aggressive movements across Asia are now a reality and are changing the diplomatic dynamic in the region. China has been used by the United States since the early 1970s to cut down to the size of the former Soviet Union during the latter part of the Cold War. The very country Washington used against Moscow now poses a major challenge for America in the world. Although the United States remains far ahead of China for now, the United States realizes that in twenty years or so Beijing can challenge the status of the American superpower. The new division is China and Russia on one side and the United States and its Western allies on the other. India has joined the quad, along with the United States, Japan and Australia, three democracies in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China. Beijing and Moscow consider the quad to be an Asian NATO, although it is not a defense alliance. But the new formation, the UKUS (Australia, UK and US) is one of them, with the aim of arming Canberra with cutting-edge nuclear submarine technology to help protect Pacific waters where the China is more and more active.

Is India therefore aligned against China and Russia? Yes and no. Yes against China, but not with its traditional ally, Russia. Since last summer’s military confrontation between India and China in Ladakh that led to a dip in relations, New Delhi has increasingly turned to the United States to counter China’s assertive stance. . With China far ahead of India in terms of military and economic weight, India has no choice but to forge ties to thwart Beijing’s unhindered rise. But this will not come at the expense of Russia.

The very fact that Prime Minister Modi went ahead with the S400 missile defense deal with Russia, despite tremendous pressure from the Trump and Biden administration is proof of this. India was well aware of the threat of hanging sanctions like a sword of Damocles if it chooses to make the $ 5 billion defense purchase. But the government refused to cancel it, placing the ball entirely in the American court. What ultimately happens is up to the US Congress.

Relations between India and Russia have gone through an uneven phase, mainly due to Moscow’s overtures to Pakistan triggered by the need to build barriers with the Taliban. Delhi had steadfastly refused to engage the Taliban during the decades Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani. But that had changed since the Taliban took control of Kabul. Today, the situation in Afghanistan and the fear that radical groups will set up bases in the outlying provinces of the country are pushing India and Russia to cooperate closely not only in Afghanistan but in the Central Asian countries which are allied with it. Moscow. In August, after the Taliban took power, President Putin was on the phone with Prime Minister Modi to discuss Afghanistan. The two parties have decided to have a panel to follow the developments in this country. Following the telephone conversation between the two leaders, Russian security chief Nikolay Patrushev was in Delhi for an exchange of views with Ajit Doval, Indian national security adviser. It was in September. Even earlier this month, Patrushev was here when Doval called a meeting of NSAs in the region to discuss Afghanistan. China and Pakistan did not participate.

Afghanistan will be an important part of the conversation between Modi and Putin at the summit. For the first time on December 6, the defense and foreign ministers of the two countries will also meet. India initially had the two plus two dialogue format with the United States. In addition to the regional security situation, bilateral talks will include discussions on collaboration on defense equipment and ways to promote trade relations. Animated preparations are underway to finalize the establishment of a manufacturing unit for Kalashnikov assault rifles in Amethi as well as short defense missile systems. Russia now hopes to strengthen its defense ties with India in preparation for competition from the United States and its allies.

The weakest link in Indo-Russian relations is the private sector. The economic relations between India and Russia are mainly dictated by the two governments and this has not changed over the years. India is eyeing the Russian Far East, with Prime Minister Modi traveling to Vladivostok in 2019 for the annual summit and announcing a billion dollar line of credit for the region’s development.