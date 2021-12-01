Greece has both anxious eyes on bellicose Turkey now – Breaking News, Greece, Cyprus, Hellenic Diaspora News





ATHENS – Further provocations from Turkey, even belligerent rhetoric rekindling fears of a potential conflict in a seas dispute are worrying Greek officials and wondering what President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ next move will be. Relations between the countries are entering uncharted and more turbulent waters and bringing a lot of uncertainty, Kathimerini said of concern in Greece after Erdogan said he would again send an energy research vessel and warships off the Greek Islands. As the Turkish economy crumbles, Erdogan imprisoning his main rival, the European Union fumbling over how to deal with him and Greece retreating and trying diplomacy, the recipe is there for him to strike to distract them. Turks about their problems. The newspaper said the anxiety had spread outside the countries, with NATO – the defense alliance to which the two belonged refusing to intervene on Turkey’s violations of airspace and waters. Greeks – and the United States in the middle. While the United States has renewed a military pact with Greece and wants to add bases in the country, Washington wants to maintain ties with Turkey where there is also a US military presence. There is also the question of whether Erdogan, as he warned, will release more refugees and migrants to the European Union via Greece, although Turkey is supposed to contain them as part of a deal. ‘2016 exchange basically suspended. With Germany having a new government, Greece is also reportedly seeking to urge that country not to continue supporting Turkey, which is a major purchaser of German arms. Germany also has 2.774 million people of Turkish descent and, under Chancellor Angela Merkel, blocked Greece’s call for sanctions against Turkey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalherald.com/greece-has-both-eyes-anxiously-on-bellicose-turkey-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos