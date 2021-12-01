Leaked documents reveal Xi Jinping’s direct links to crackdown on Uyghur Muslims

New Delhi: Apparently the very first case of material containing “top secret” statements made by a Chinese head of state leaked into the public domain – new documents called “Xinjiang Papers” have surfaced, showing links to Chinese President Xi Jinping with the crackdown on the Uyghurs. Muslims.

Documents published by Adrian Zenz, senior researcher in Chinese studies at the Memorial Foundation for Victims of Communism, indicate that the files contain highly sensitive and relevant material regarding Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang. Almost all material is classified as confidential.

A document containing three speeches by Chinese President (more precisely: Secretary General) Xi Jinping is classified as “top secret”, which “can cause particularly serious damage to the security and interests of the country”.

For comparison, the rating level specified on China Cables’ main cable (or telegram) was “secret” (the second highest rating level).

Overall, this appears to be the very first case where documents containing “top secret” statements made by a Chinese head of state have been released into the public domain – a fact that was not mentioned in the report. New York Times original.

This analysis, however, shows that the links between the statements and mandates of Xi and other central government figures and policies that were implemented after 2016 are much more extensive, detailed and meaningful than previously thought. previously.

Additionally, the original New York Times report did not mention several central government documents that are part of the leak, and that contain additional evidence crucial to such links.

First, the documents indicate that in 2014, Xi Jinping himself authorized the Xinjiang government to draft local legal regulations to deal with issues of religious extremism and violent resistance.

“Regulation on deextremization”

The resulting “deextremization regulation” entered into force in April 2017 and is closely linked to the re-education campaign.

However, his report did not mention that Xi Jinping himself made an arguably very similar demand when he mandated in 2014 that “those who should be arrested should be arrested, and those who should be sentenced should be sentenced.”

The new articles revealed that Xi’s statements that religious extremism is like a “powerful psychedelic drug” and that acts of terrorism “will multiply like cancer cells” if extremist thinking is not eradicated are quoted verbatim (and attributed to Xi) in a widely cited article. Governmental document of March 2017 which equates rehabilitation to free medical treatment for “sick thinking”.

Just as Xi demanded that the “immunity” of the people against extremist ideology be strengthened, Uyghur regions were actively conducting early forms of re-education and reported that these re-education efforts “increased the immunity of sensitive groups of people.” . “.

In two separate speeches, Xi called religious extremism “poison.” He argued that Xinjiang was afflicted with “heart disease” which could only be cured with “heart medicine” in order to “support the good and eliminate the evil.”

A 2017 working report on re-education in a Uyghur region quoted verbatim the latter phrase when it said that re-education must “support the righteous and eliminate the evil.”

Second, Zenz said the documents show that the transfer of nearly three million surplus rural workers to full-time employment through “vigorous” development of labor-intensive industries was designed to prevent the Uyghurs to “have nothing to do” and therefore to be “easily exploited by criminals”.

Likewise, Xi Jinping suggested that the unemployed are likely to “cause unrest”, and that corporate employment promotes ethnic mixing and helps workers “resist religious extremism.”

He argues that such employment will lead ethnic workers to “imperceptibly study Chinese culture” (ie without realizing it).

The reasons given for labor transfers to Xinjiang are therefore more political than economic: while the promotion of employment through labor transfers in labor-intensive industries labor was not expected to make a greater contribution to the economy or government revenue than other industries, it was seen as a “matter of vital importance” to “the long-term peace and stability of the country. Xinjiang ”.

Third, the documents show that plans to optimize the ethnic composition of the population, which are linked to the Xinjiang birth suppression campaign, can be linked to statements and demands from the central government.

In a top-secret speech, Xi asserted that “the proportion of the population and the security of the population are important foundations for long-term peace and stability.”

This statement was then quoted verbatim by a senior Xinjiang official in July 2020, who then argued that the share of the Han population in southern Xinjiang was “too low.”

Other classified documents deplore “serious imbalances in the distribution of the ethnic population” and a “severely mono-ethnic” population structure (an overconcentration of Uyghurs) in southern Xinjiang.

They state that by 2022, 300,000 settlers (mostly Han from eastern China) must be moved to areas in southern Xinjiang administered by the Xinjiang Construction and Production Corps (XPCC), also known as of Bingtuan ‘, a paramilitary colonial entity of settlers, with the explicitly stated objective of increasing the share of the Han population in the region.

Zenz said Xi himself had ordered the abolition of preferential birth control policies for ethnic groups in southern Xinjiang that previously allowed them to have more children than the Han.

His demand that birth control policies in this Uyghur core be made “equal for all ethnic groups” is an understatement that since 2017 has underpinned policies that have dramatically reduced the birth rates of ethnic groups.

Fourth, Zenz said the classified documents showed that many other policies designed to assimilate and control ethnic groups in the region, including Chinese (Mandarin) language-oriented education in centralized boarding schools, more intensive forms of policing predictive through big data analytics, or sending Han officials to live with Uyghur families, may be directly linked to Xi Jinping’s statements or explicit requests.

For example, Xi demanded that children in rural areas be placed in boarding schools so that they can “study in school, live in school, grow up in school.”

His observation that “some religious people interfere with matters of secular life” was formalized soon after in the form of a mandate that “religion is strictly prohibited from interfering with secular ways of life”.

In 2017, this policy then underpinned the internment of people in re-education camps who had offered customary prayers at funerals or participated in customary religious wedding ceremonies.

In short, Xi’s remarks and demands served as the basis for the criminalization of most customary religious practices that were part of the daily life of ethnic populations.

The files also show the motivation behind these unprecedented measures. In a top-secret speech, Xi said the Belt and Road Initiative, his flagship foreign policy project, requires a stable domestic security environment.

He said the national security of the whole country and the achievement of China’s main goals in the 21st century are threatened if the situation in southern Xinjiang is not brought under control.

Xi demanded that the region engage in a merciless battle to “prevent violent terrorist activities in Xinjiang from spreading to the rest of China.”

He noted that since the acts of violence have already spread to other parts of China, “we therefore propose that Xinjiang is currently going through a painful period of interventional treatment.”

