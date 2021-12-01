Donald Trump resurfaces on Ilhan Omar’s conspiracy theory, says she ‘abandoned’ his country





Former President Donald Trump accused Representative Ilhan Omar of “abandoning his old country,” while repeating an unfounded conspiracy theory on the MP.

Omar arrived in the United States in 1995 as a 12-year-old Somali refugee and became a United States citizen five years later. Trump attacked Omar in a statement released Tuesday. Trump’s remarks came amid a storm of controversy surrounding anti-Muslim comments about the Minnesota Democrat by Representative Lauren Boebert, a staunch supporter of the former president.

“MP Ilhan Omar should apologize for marrying her brother, committing large-scale electoral and immigration fraud, wishing Israel death and essentially abandoning her former country, which did not doesn’t even have a government, ”Trump said. “Exactly what she would like to see for the United States!

A conspiracy theory claiming that Omar secretly married his brother in order to help him establish his residence in the United States has often been repeated by right-wing figures, including Trump. While the allegation would amount to immigration fraud if true, there is no credible evidence to prove the conspiracy. The theory postulates that Omar’s ex-husband Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a British citizen, was in fact his brother.

In addition to the lack of evidence to support this claim, Omar and his confirmed siblings have become US citizens. A theoretical additional brother or sister could have applied for permanent residence on the grounds that he was the brother or sister of a citizen, rather than resorting to fraud. The MP called the allegations “absurd and offensive”.

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement on Tuesday attacking Representative Ilhan Omar for “abandoning his country”. Trump is pictured here at a rally in Perry, Georgia on September 25, 2021. Sean Rayford / Getty

In remarks similar to his statement on Tuesday, Trump said that Omar “came here and married his brother or something” during a campaign shutdown in October 2020 in Florida, while also claiming that it “came from a place that doesn’t even have a government.”

Trump tweeted in July 2019 that Omar and other progressive lawmakers known collectively as ‘The Squad’ should ‘turn back the clock and help mend the totally broken and crime-infested places where they came from’, despite the fact that Omar is the only foreign-born member of the group.

Boebert recently received backlash for calling Omar a member of the “Jihad Squad” upstairs in the House. The Colorado Republican has drawn further criticism after suggesting that a Capitol Police officer could take it easy with Omar because she was not wearing a “backpack,” a remark which Omar said was a attempt to qualify her as a “suicide bomber”.

Boebert posted a tweet apologizing “to anyone in the Muslim community that I have offended” while insisting that the criticism of his remarks was a “unnecessary reaction”. She then called Omar, apparently to apologize over the phone. Omar said Boebert did not apologize on the call but “refused to publicly acknowledge his hurtful and dangerous comment” and “doubled down on his rhetoric”. Omar ended the call by hanging up.

Although most Republican members of Congress remained silent about Boebert, some supported her. Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called Omar a member of the “Jihad Squad” over the controversy, while South Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn argued that criticism of Boebert’s remarks was an unfair attempt. to have it “canceled”.

A few Republicans also berated Boebert and his comments on Omar. South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace told CNN she condemned the comments on Sunday and Congressman Adam Kinzinger from Illinois recently tweeted that Boebert was “Trash.”

Newsweek has contacted Representative Omar’s office for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-resurfaces-ilhan-omar-conspiracy-theory-says-she-abandoned-her-country-1654628

