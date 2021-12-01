Covid Omicron News LIVE: Updates as Boris Johnson holds press conference today





Statement from the Directors of Public Health (Durham County Council) It has been the case throughout the pandemic that new variants could emerge at any time. The Omicron variant, as it was named by the World Health Organization, was first identified in South Africa and has since been found in several countries, including the UK. Little is known about the variant at this time, but as we learn more about its structure and behavior, it’s critical that we all take decisive action to minimize its potential impact. The control measures we have become accustomed to throughout the pandemic are effective in minimizing the transmission of all strains of the virus. Reintroduction of control measures From Tuesday, face covering will be mandatory in shops and on public transport, but we need to take extra precautions to protect ourselves and others. This means keeping a safe distance from others, washing your hands regularly, keeping indoor spaces ventilated, getting tested and self-isolating if necessary. Other changes have been introduced to help stop the spread of this variant, including a change in guidelines issued to schools and a requirement for international arrivals to self-isolate upon entering the UK. They will have to take a PCR test within 48 hours of arrival, and remain in isolation until they return a negative test. In addition, all contacts of suspected Omicron cases should self-isolate, regardless of their vaccination status. They will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace We know these measures are working, and if we all do our part, they will work against Omicron as well. Help protect yourself and others The three Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in the UK – Moderna, Astra Zeneca and Pfizer – offer very good protection against all known variants of the virus. At this point, there is no reason to believe that they will not also reduce transmission and serious illness from the Omicron variant. While we don’t know for sure yet, we urge everyone to make sure they have a first, second, and booster dose of the vaccine when they are eligible. Since JCVI advises young people to be eligible for a second dose and that boosters should be offered to anyone over the age of 18 just three months after their second dose, we need to see as many people as possible come forward. to make sure that our levels of protection against all strains is as high as it can be. Omicron was identified early and although it is a worrying variant, global cases remain low. Until we know more about this variant, we should all redouble our efforts to keep ourselves and others safe, as communities in our region have done with great effect throughout the pandemic. Wendy Burke, Director of Public Health, North Tyneside

Amanda Healy, Director of Public Health, County Durham

Alice Wiseman, Director of Public Health, Gateshead

Eugene Milne, Director of Public Health, Newcastle

Liz Morgan, Director of Public Health, Northumberland

Tom Hall, Director of Public Health, South Tyneside

Gerry Taylor, Director of Public Health, Sunderland

