BJP plans 6 yatras across Uttar Pradesh to inform people of the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath government





Lucknow: The BJP decided on Tuesday to withdraw six yatras covering the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2022 elections to raise awareness of the development work being done by its governments in the Center and in the state. Vidyasagar Sonkar, member of the Legislative Council of Uttar Pradesh, has been appointed responsible for the yatras. National and state leaders of the BJP are likely to participate in these yatras, according to a party leader. The decision was made during a meeting at BJP State Headquarters here attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the party responsible for state elections, and others. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and Secretary General (organization) Sunil Bansal, who also attended the meeting, discussed various aspects of the yatras, the BJP of Uttar Pradesh said in a statement. During the six yatras, the BJP will inform people about the achievements of the central government over the past seven and a half years and the state government over the past five years, Adityanath said. “Prior to the 2017 legislative elections, we removed (similar) yatras pointing out the shortcomings of previous governments. This time we will tell the people of the state about our achievements and again ask for their blessings,” he said. he declares. Sharpening his attack on rival political parties, Adityanath said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the country’s politics, which has been confined to dynasties, regionalism, language and castes since independence. “He changed it for the villages, the poor, the farmers, the youth and the women and started a campaign to establish a new India … now every citizen is talking about it.” Adityanath asserted that ordinary people are happy with the plans for their well-being. The benefits of the programs reach the last person in society without any discrimination, he said. “We will reach the 25 million people of the state with the success and welfare programs of the State and Central government through these yatras. These yatras will break down the barriers of caste, appeasement and peace. dynastic politics, ”Adityanath said. In a tweet, BJP State Chairman Swatantra Dev Singh said: “With the strength of the party workers and the blessing of the people, the BJP will again form the government with over 300 seats – Bharat Mata ki Jai. ” According to a BJP official, details of the yatras have yet to be finalized. The Saffron Party won 312 of Uttar Pradesh’s 403 seats in the last parliamentary elections, while its allies won 13. Separately, 11 people from different political parties, including BSP, Congress, SBSP and PSP-Lohia, and other sections of society joined the BJP on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the BJP is poised to win more seats in the upcoming State Assembly elections and improve its 2017 tally. “Not only has the level of enthusiasm among the party workers doubled this time, but sympathy for the governments of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath has also increased among the people,” he said. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Wednesday December 01, 2021 07:18 IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/bjp-plans-6-yatras-across-uttar-pradesh-to-tell-people-about-achievements-of-pm-narendra-modi-yogi-adityanath-govts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos