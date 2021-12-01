Why did the WHO skip the letter Xi and name Omicron the new variant of covid?





Fans of the ancient Greek alphabet were dismayed by the latest variant of covid-19, not least because of the apparent mistake of omitting two letters, Nu and Xi, in the nomination. Omicron, as it is now called, was chosen very deliberately, and fully in line with World Health Organization (WHO) naming methods, ensuring that names are easy to understand, while being culturally sensitive. This last point has, however angered American conservatives who see this decision as a propensity for China and its Prime Minister Xi Jinping. The change dates back to the start of the epidemic and covid-19’s original nickname as the “Chinese virus.” So why were Nu and Xi ignored? Naked is too easily confused with new, and Xi was not used because it is a common last name, spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said on Saturday in an emailed response to the New York Times‘questions about skipping the two letters. The organization policy, he continued, demands avoid offending any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic group. This would be linked to the Chinese government’s line at the start of the epidemic, urging countries to stop calling the virus “Chinese.” Chinese spokesperson Geng Shuang said last year, “[Clear thinking Americans] I think calling it the “Chinese virus” will put some people at risk of racism and violence. The new coronavirus affects everyone and must be fought with joint efforts, instead of sowing fear in a xenophobic way.“ Why has this been “controversial”? Originally, the WHO did not explain why the names of the covid-19 variants changed from Mu to Omicron, and the move angered anti-Chinese politicians. Texas Senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter to attack the WHO. Former President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. also used the platform to attack the Chinese. China recently announced it would still deliver a billion doses of covid-19 vaccines to the African continent with the aim of increasing vaccination rates. Patent restrictions have prevented African countries from purchasing cheap vaccines. How dangerous is the Omicron variant? The Omicron variant was first reported to WHO on November 24 and has since been identified in many other countries. There have also been reports of Omicron cases much earlier than the first although in the Nederlands, there may be up to 12 days. It has not yet been determined whether this is because he is from there or from a flight to South Africa. WHO announced last week that it would classify Omicron as “Worrisome variant“ while other tests are carried out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.as.com/en/2021/11/30/latest_news/1638308068_539507.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos