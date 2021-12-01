Deve Gowda-Modi meeting sparks buzz for JD (S) -BJP pact





JD (S) HD supremo Deve Gowda spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, giving credence to speculation that the regional party and BJP may have a pre-ballot truck for the Dec. 10 Legislative Council elections . As of Tuesday afternoon, photos of Modi holding Gowda’s hand and offering him a seat went viral for the bonhomie on display. We had a great meeting with our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji in Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/89is38aUYn Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2021 Speaking to reporters later, Gowda said he discussed the upcoming MLC election with Modi. I told Modi that the state-level JD (S) and BJP leaders must make the decision to forge an alliance, he said. Former BJP chief minister BS Yediyurappa had publicly stated that he sought JD (S) support in seats where the regional party is not contesting. “Yediyurappa also said that he would discuss the matter with the leaders soon. Finally, it is up to the BJP to call for the alliance since the party is in power. I have communicated this to the prime minister,” he said. Gowda said. On December 10, elected representatives of local authorities will choose 25 members of the Legislative Council. This election gives the BJP the possibility of controlling the upper house with a majority. The BJP and Congress are vying for 20 seats while the JD (S) has only six where it is confident of winning. Gowda stressed that top congressional leader Mallikarjun Kharge was “sympathetic” to the idea of ​​allying with the JD (S). “But, the decision of the Congressional high command is unknown.” JD (S) state spokesman TA Sharavana said the party would decide based on what the BJP high command chooses. According to JD (S) sources, the regional party is ready to support BJP candidates in seats where it is not running. “JD (S) will not knock on the door of the BJP. If the leadership of the national party calls for our support, we are open to it. But they (BJP) have to make that decision first,” a senior official said. by JD (S). noted. A BJP-JD (S) alliance can now provide a glimpse of the future when Karnataka faces the legislative elections of 2023. This also fits the bill perfectly, with Gowda having assured Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai there is four months, a safety net in the event, his government encountered problems. JD (S) sources say it is possible that the party will support the BJP only in constituencies where it would not hurt their own prospects in 2023. Then decide to expand support for the BJP in MLC polls ” , added a source. Before 2023, Karnataka will also see elections for the taluk / zilla panchayats and the BBMP. IIT for Hassan JD (S) ‘s HD supremo Deve Gowda on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider establishing an IIT in Hassan. Gowda spoke about this during her 20-minute meeting with Modi. The Prime Minister assured him that he would call a meeting soon to discuss it. Hassan is the original district of Gowdas. Even in 2015, when there was an argument about Dharwad getting an IIT, Gowda asked Modi to consider Hassan. Watch the latest DH videos here:

