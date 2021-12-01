PM Imran Khan congratulates FBR for increasing revenue by 35% in November





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for recording a 35% increase in revenue for November 2021 compared to the same month a year earlier.

Kudos to the FBR team for achieving a 35% revenue increase in November compared to last year, he said in a tweet.

Read more: PM inaugurates RBF tracking and traceability system in the sugar sector

The Prime Minister also mentioned the 37% increase in the five months compared to last year.

Kudos to the FBR team for achieving a 35% increase in revenue in November compared to last year and a 37% increase in the five months compared to last year. pic.twitter.com/b9SfNy2OmH

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) December 1, 2021

The RBF experienced another period of robust growth on Tuesday, as the umbrella tax body collected net income of Rs 2,314 billion in the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year 2021/22, exceeding the target of 2,016 rupees. billion Rs298 billion.

The RBF had collected Rs 1,695 billion in the previous period last year. On a monthly basis, the tax administration collected 470 billion rupees in November 2021, exceeding the set target of 408 billion rupees, a growth of 35.2% compared to 348 billion rupees collected in November 2020.

These figures would improve further before the close of the day and after taking account of accounting adjustments.

Likewise, gross collections rose to 2,437 billion rupees in the current fiscal year, compared to 1,783 billion rupees in July-November 2020, an increase of 36.7%.

The tax administration reimbursed 123 billion rupees between July and November 2021, up from 88 billion rupees last year, an increase of 40.5%.

After raising over 4.7 trillion rupees and exceeding its assigned revenue targets set for fiscal year 2020/21, the RBF was able to maintain the momentum established in July 2021. Its tax collection recorded a boom. high historic growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. .

Read more: FBR Reports Impressive 36.5% Revenue Growth in Five Months

In the first four months (July-October), the FBR exceeded its revenue target of 233 billion rupees. This spectacular performance in the first five months of the current fiscal year clearly shows that the tax administration is on track to meet the assigned target of Rs 5,829 billion for the year, despite the daunting challenges and constraints. compelling constraints posed by the coronavirus pandemic. , and sporadic tax cuts announced by the government as relief and price stabilization measures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bolnews.com/latest/2021/12/pm-imran-khan-lauds-fbr-on-achieving-35-increase-in-november-revenues/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos