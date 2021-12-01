Politics
Donald Trump tells Boris Johnson he’s making a big mistake in supporting wind power
Boris Johnson is making a big mistake in trying to make the UK into Saudi Arabia wind, Donald Trump said.
The former US president said wind farms are horrible, ridiculous, kill all birds and start to rust after a few years. They were only supported by environmentalists who hate the world, he said.
Mr Trump has also targeted a wind farm just off the coast of Aberdeen where he owns the Trump International Golf Links, describing it as a disgrace and the windmills as monsters in an interview with Nigel Farage on GB News on Wednesday .
Mr Johnson, the Prime Minister, has made growing reliance on wind power a cornerstone of his energy policy, telling the United Nations last year that he wanted to make the UK the Saudi Arabia of the wind , mimicking Riyadh’s dominance in the global oil market.
However, in his interview, Mr Trump said Mr Johnson was wrong, “adding:” He is making a big mistake.
Boris went more to the liberal side
Mr Trump has said he loves Mr Johnson and has always gotten along with him. But he added: Hes gone a bit on the more liberal side.
He added: I’m surprised he’s allowing this to happen because you have one of the most beautiful countries in the world. And you destroy it with all these wind turbines everywhere.
Mr Trump lost a long legal battle in 2019 over the establishment of a wind farm in Aberdeen Bay, near one of his golf courses.
He said to Mr. Farage: Wind [power] is ridiculous … a horrible thing for Scotland. I can see this because I own great properties in Scotland and Ireland. And I look at these beautiful fields with these horrible windmills all over the place.
Windmills haven’t aged well, Trump said. Once they’re there for a few years, they start to rust and wear down and look terrible, even worse.
He added: Environmentalists love that stuff. I think they hate the world.
Wind farm would ruin view of resort, Trump says
Mr Trump initially launched a campaign against the Aberdeen Bay wind farm in 2012 after claiming it would mar the view from his golf resort in Menie, north of Aberdeen.
Mr Trump added: In Aberdeen they built this ugly wind farm in the ocean. It’s so disgusting to watch it. That’s a shame.
I built one of the most beautiful, one of the greatest golf courses, it’s so [well] magazine, in the world.
And now, not far away, you know, when these things are twenty and thirty stories high, they’re monsters.
I think it’s a shame what happened in Scotland, UK, everywhere. Take a look, I think Ireland has been better at this.
Wind is the most expensive form of energy. And remember, every 10 years you have to replace these monsters.
And a lot of times they don’t care, you know what they’re doing, they just let them rot. They kill all the birds, they are so bad.
Number 10 was approached for comment on Tuesday evening.
Mr Johnson told the United Nations in September 2020: We have huge, huge gusts of wind in the north of our country – Scotland. Quite extraordinary potential that we have for the wind.
Farage – Trump’s interview airs Wednesday at 7 p.m. on GB News.
