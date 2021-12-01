Telugu lyricist dies at 66; PM Narendra Modi and others mourn her death





Mumbai, first published Dec. 2021, 08:16 AM IST

Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry died on Tuesday at the age of 66. The popular lyricist suffered from lung cancer and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Recipient of the Padma Shri Award, Sirivennela Seetharama Sastri was diagnosed with pneumonia on November 24, after which he was admitted to hospital. He was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) but the doctors were unable to save him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on his death. In a tweet he wrote: Saddened by the passing of Sirivenela Sitaram Shastri. His poetic brilliance and versatility are found in many of his works. He went to great lengths to make Telugu popular. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry had carved out a niche for herself with her sparkling songs in the films Sirivennela, Swarn Kamalam, Shubh Lagnam, Rudraveena and many more. He became popular for his work in the famous director Vishwanaths 1986 Sirivennela. And it was after this same film that he became known as “Sirivennela” Sitaram Sastry, even though his last name was Chembolu. READ ALSO: Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry criticizes [DETAILS INSIDE] Sirivennela Sitaram Sastry has written over 3,000 songs throughout her career. He had received the Nandi Prize awarded by the government of Andhra Pradesh, in addition to several other accolades for his contribution to the Telugu film industry. Sirivennela Sitaram Sastry has formed a popular pair with popular singer SP Balasubramaniam. Expressing sorrow over his passing, Vice President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said he was among those who were fans of the songs written by the late lyricist. The vice president said Sastry popularized the Telugu language and values ​​in his songs. He also expressed his condolences to Sastry’s family. Tourism and Culture Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu, southern actor Chiranjeevi, K Vishwanath and several others celebrities and politicians have expressed their condolences on the deaths of veteran lyricists. This is the second death in less than a week to rock the Telugu film industry. Earlier on November 28, popular industry choreographer Sivasankar Master succumbed to Covid-19. READ ALSO: Death of Sivasankar Master: a renowned choreographer succumbs to Covid-19 Last updated on Dec. 2021, 08:16 AM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsable.asianetnews.com/entertainment/seetharama-sastry-death-telugu-lyricist-passes-away-at-66-pm-narendra-modi-and-others-mourn-his-death-drb-r3f11w The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos