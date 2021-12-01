Trump applauds CNN’s Cuomo suspension





Former President TrumpDonald TrumpPence: Supreme Court Has Opportunity To Right “Historic Wrong” With Abortion Decision. The prosecutor said during the trial that actor Jussie Smollett had organized a “false hate crime” overnight. from CNN that anchor Chris CuomoChris CuomoDocuments shows CNN’s Cuomo asking the senior assistant, “Please let me help” Defend Brother Andrew San Francisco DA charges 9 involved in organized retail thefts Rittenhouse’s defense attorney says he threw Tucker Carlson’s film crew “out of the room several times” MORE would be placed on an “indefinite suspension”.

Trump, who has wrestled with the presenter often during his four-year tenure, called the move “good news for viewers” while speculating on its connection to ratings.

“Anyway, Fredo is gone!” Trump said Tuesday, using a nickname he used for CNN’s Cuomo.

Cuomo was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday following new revelations about his involvement in the harassment case against his brother, the former governor of New York. Will Rittenhouse’s media representations lead to another day in court? MORE).

“The New York attorney general’s office released transcripts and exhibits on Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in defending his brothers,” CNN said in a statement to The Hill Tuesday night.

The documents show that the 51-year-old TV presenter texted former senior aides to his brother, asking to be included in planning his crisis PR campaign after the allegations.

“The documents, which we were not aware of until they were released to the public, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brothers’ team, he broke our rules and we did. ‘acknowledged publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and work second, “the network said.” However, these documents indicate a greater level of involvement in the efforts of his brethren than we previously thought. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation, ”the CNN statement said.

The documents also shed light on the crisis management strategy and depth of Chris Cuomo’s involvement during his brother’s term as governor.

Melissa DeRosa, one of the former governor’s closest advisers, texted Chris Cuomo in March to “check with his sources” in the media about additional women who came out against Andrew Cuomo.

Chris Cuomo did not acknowledge the documents or CNN’s reported review of the material on its Monday broadcast.

Trump had previously castigated Andrew Cuomo in a statement in August in response to his resignation announcement.

To tell you the truth, this guy is a TOTAL LOSER, and New York, and the whole country, is better off without him, Trump said.

