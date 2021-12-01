PM Imran Khan congratulates FBR for exceeding income target





Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the Federal Revenue Council (FBR) on Wednesday for exceeding the revenue collection target.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to praise the performance of the tax collection agency for achieving a 35% increase in revenue in November compared to last year and a 37% increase in the five months compared to last year.

According to the details, the RBF exceeded its sought-after target of 298 billion rupees in the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year. It raised 2,314 billion rupees against the desired target of 2,016 billion rupees.

The collection of RBF generated a revenue growth of 36.5%, mainly due to the increase in imports.

Official sources confirmed to The News that the contribution to import-stage income was over 52% in overall tax collection in the first five months of the current fiscal year.

Although the RBF has not released detailed official figures, the initial scorecard assessment showed that revenue collection increased mainly due to the surge in imports and, on the other hand, massive depreciation. of the rupee against the dollar. These two factors have helped the RBF outperform its collection by a huge margin.

It is necessary to analyze the collection of income tax by striving to generate a tax demand, then the actual collection of the total demand and, second, the collection of the general sales tax (GST) on the home front. These two leaders testify to the level of economic activity and the efforts made by the tax machine to collect taxes after setting up their own efforts on the ground.

When contacted, the FBR superiors replied that provisional revenue collection figures were available and that the FBR had communicated its first collection figures. They showed confidence that the FBR collection would increase further when the numbers were finalized in the coming days.

According to the official press release issued by the FBR on Tuesday evening, “The Council has released provisional revenue collection figures for the months of July through November of the current 2021-22 fiscal year. The FBR received net revenue of Rs 2,314 billion during July-November of the current 2021-22 fiscal year, which exceeded the target of Rs 2,016 billion by Rs 298 billion. This represents growth of around 36.5 pc compared to the collection of Rs 1,695 billion during the same period last year.

“While pursuing the target of Rs 408 billion set for the month, net inflows for the month of November 2021 achieved Rs 470 billion (Rs 62 billion in addition to the assigned monthly target), an increase of 35.2 pc compared to the 348 billion Rs collected in November 2020 These figures would improve further before the close of the day and after taking account of accounting adjustments.

“On the other hand, gross collections increased from 1,783 billion rupees in July-November 2020 to 2,437 billion rupees in the current fiscal year, an increase of 36.7 pc. The amount of reimbursements disbursed was 123 billion rupees in July-November, 2021 compared to Rs88 billion paid last year, an increase of 40.5 pc.

“It is relevant to mention that after raising over 4.7 trillion rupees and surpassing its revenue targets set for the 2020-21 tax year, the RBF was able to maintain the momentum established in July 2021. Its tax collection saw historic high growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, and in the first four months (July-October), the RBF far exceeded its revenue target of Rs 233 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/913220-pm-imran-khan-commends-fbr-for-exceeding-revenue-target The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos