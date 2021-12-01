Pound crisis gives Turkish opposition a chance to challenge Erdogan – world

ISTANBUL (AFP) – Turkey’s currency crisis has reduced the popularity of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, giving the opposition a golden opportunity to finally challenge the longtime leader – if rival factions can unite, according to reports analysts.

The next elections are scheduled for June 2023, but the emboldened opposition is pushing for early elections as early as next year.

In power for 18 years, Erdogan survived a coup attempt in 2016, but now faces a huge economic challenge as the standard of living of the population is diminished by soaring inflation and the collapse of the pound.

The Turkish currency has lost more than 40 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year, topping 13 for the greenback at some point last week after Erdogan defended his unorthodox belief that the low interest rates are the antidote to high inflation.

“The rise in prices and the weakness of the Turkish lira, as well as public dissatisfaction with widespread corruption, are hurting the government,” Adeline Van Houtte, European analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, told AFP.

“Critically, several parties are now competing with Mr Erdogan for conservative and center-right votes.”

The sharp drop in the value of the pound sparked protests last week in Istanbul and the capital Ankara, with crowds complaining about soaring prices.

“Every day, we ask ourselves these questions: how will I pay my rent, how will I hold out until the end of the month, what will be the new prices tomorrow in the supermarkets,” teacher Ayse Demirel said in Ankara.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition CHP party, said he would organize public rallies to push for early elections.

“The more the Turkish lira loses in value, the happier Erdogan is because this situation serves the dollar lords,” Kilicdaroglu said last week.

“We have an obligation to take our citizens out of the fire … I appeal to Erdogan’s government: you have lost your ability to govern. Do not be afraid and bring the ballot boxes.”

But Erdogan was impassive.

“Are you strong enough to call an early election in this country? No you are not! he said in comments posted on Monday.

– ‘Gain someone’s trust’-

Despite the punches, Erdogan’s approval rating plummeted.

A Metropoll survey showed that 41% of Turks approved of his performance in September, up from nearly 48% in the November 1 general election and nearly 59% in 2015.

Another poll in October showed that 64% of those polled do not believe Erdogan’s government can solve the country’s economic problems.

But the same poll showed 55% don’t think the opposition could do better if they were in power.

“There is still mistrust in the opposition’s ability to govern, especially in its ability to handle the economic crisis,” said Seda Demiralp, associate professor of political science at private Isik University.

Although disappointed with their party’s recent performance, she said, AKP voters “remain hesitant or choose not to vote for any party” because of their aversion to the opposition – especially the program. layman of the CHP.

“The economic crisis has made it harder than ever for the AKP to win, but the opposition has yet to work to gain the confidence of disillusioned AKP voters,” she told AFP.

The opposition lacks another key element: a clearly favorite candidate to run against Erdogan.

-‘Economy: change the game’-

Opposition parties hold more than a third of the 600 seats in parliament, while the ruling AKP and its nationalist partner MHP are in the majority.

Signs of consolidation within the opposition – which has so far failed to seriously challenge Erdogan – could give them the upper hand in the next election, analysts say.

The Right Right Party has allied itself with the CHP.

Two other groups from the ranks of Erdogan’s AKP, the Future Party and the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), have lambasted the government’s policies.

Ali Babacan, a former AKP economy minister who now heads DEVA, tweeted last week: “Mr. Erdogan, stop. Enough is enough … We are sinking.”

Seren Selvin Korkmaz, executive director of Istanbul-based think tank IstanPol Institute, said the economy is still a “game changer” in Turkish political history.

“The opposition has more advantages in the next elections if it manages to stay united and offers a convincing economic and democratic agenda,” she said.

But Houtte said the crackdown on protests and a likely change in electoral law to bolster the AKP alliance’s prospects “also means that if a snap election were to take place in 2022, the opposition’s chances of winning those elections. remain uncertain “.