UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulates UAE on 50 years





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the UAE ahead of the national holiday, saying few countries have achieved what the Emirates have done in just 50 years. In a congratulatory message, Mr Johnson sent his warmest wishes to the President, Sheikh Khalifa, and to the citizens and residents of the country on the occasion of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee. He also said the country remains a shining example of progress on a global scale. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street in London in September 2021. EPA When I had the pleasure of welcoming His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed [Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces] in September in London we talked about the shared history of our two countries but we also focused on our future, Mr Johnson said. We have established an ambitious new partnership for the future that will strengthen the deep and historic relationship that our two countries share. The partnership will ensure that the UAE and the UK work closely together to address common global challenges, promote prosperity and security for our citizens, tackle climate change and expand the exchange of knowledge, skills and of ideas. Excitement builds across the UAE, with National Day just hours away. The celebrations will culminate in Hatta on Thursday evening with the official UAE Golden Jubilee event. Update: December 1, 2021, 4:12 a.m.

