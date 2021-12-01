Basil Rajapaksa in Delhi, to meet PM Modi





It is likely to seek crucial economic aid through improved tourism investment and trade, according to official sources in Colombo.

Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, is due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior ministers over the next two days. He is likely to seek crucial economic aid from India through increased tourism investment and trade, official sources said in Colombo. This is his first official overseas visit since his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, appointed him finance minister last July amid what the government has called an unprecedented economic crisis with the depletion of foreign exchange reserves, the fall of the rupee (200 to the US dollar), the soaring cost of living, and growing fear of a food shortage next year. Mr. Basil recently presented his first budget to Parliament. It is expected to pass next week, with a two-thirds majority of governments in the House. Since the pandemic struck, Sri Lankan leaders have made at least two requests for economic aid, a debt freeze Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa requested in February 2020, and a $ 1.1 billion currency swap. dollars that President Gotabaya requested in May 2020 but New Delhi still is. respond to either, amid considerable tensions after Sri Lanka unilaterally canceled a tripartite agreement earlier this year with India and Japan to jointly develop a Colombo port terminal. Colombo instead proposed a compromise plan at a nearby terminal, and India agreed to call on the Adani group as the main private investor. High level visits Meanwhile, the high-level visits continued. In early October, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited Sri Lanka and called for the early completion of India-backed projects and improved connectivity between countries. The chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, visited Sri Lanka later in October and spoke with the leaders of the West Container Terminal project at the Port of Colombo, as well as potential investments in the sector. energy. While rumors had been circulating for some time that Mr. Basil, the youngest of the Rajapaksa brothers in charge of Sri Lanka, would visit India before the end of the year, both sides have kept the dates of his visit secret. . The visiting minister is also expected to meet with Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and his counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman, among others, in New Delhi. Mr. Basil, the chief architect of the political return of the Rajapaksas in 2019 and 2020, has been a key interlocutor in Sri Lanka’s relations with India. He was part of a troika with Mr. Gotabaya and bureaucrat Lalith Weeratunga during the last years of the civil war, and participated in frequent discussions with New Delhi. Strengthened Defense Links Sri Lanka also sought Tuesday to strengthen its strategic ties with India. Its high commissioner in India, Milinda Moragoda, met Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and explored avenues to further strengthen defense and security cooperation with India, according to a press release.

