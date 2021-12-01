Pakistani government in soup as auditor detects massive irregularities in COVID-19 spending





In enormous embarrassment for the Pakistani government led by Imran Khan, the country’s auditor general, Javaid Jahangir, detected massive irregularities in his spending related to COVID-19. This report was based on the audit of various Pakistani government departments and organizations that incurred expenses during the pandemic for relief activities, the provision of subsidized food, and the implementation of the economic recovery plan. It was submitted to Pakistani President Arif Albi, following which it will be tabled in the country’s parliament.

The following are the shortcomings highlighted in the audit: Contrary to the law, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) did not submit copies of 55 contracts worth over 50 million Pakistani rupees to the National Accountability Bureau, which hinders transparency in government procurement. Non-transparent purchase of COVID-19 equipment from China NDMA Overpayment of $ 7,000,000 to Chinese company for purchase of ventilators The government suffered a loss of 48.65 million Pakistani rupees due to failure -imposition of stamp duty Weak contract management by NDMA Direct savings injections were distributed without taking into account the shares of the provinces as foreseen in the approved POS. Launched by Imran Khan on April 1, 2020, this program involved the payment of cash transfers to protect the vulnerable part of the population. According to the analysis, 1.32 million registered beneficiaries have still not been paid. A loss of 8.251 million Pakistani rupees was suffered due to the purchase of personal protective equipment by the Management of the Central Health Establishment (CHE) at higher rates than purchases made by the National Institute (NIH) as part of the economic stimulus program for citizens, 314 billion Pakistani rupees has not been released. company. However, it suffered a loss of 1374.084 million Pakistani rupees due to an irregular and poorly planned sugar supply. USC acquired ghee for PKR 1,601.964 million from companies without a competitive bidding process. In addition, the ghee purchased from these companies had been declared unfit for human consumption in the past. Supplying sugar at higher rates resulted in loss of 100.730 million Pakistani rupees to USC The Master Business Management Consortium caused a loss of 196.400 million rupees to USC by compromising the quality of the irregular Atta contract and business with blacklisted flour mills Globally, irregularities of up to 5.24 billion Pakistani rupees were detected in USC’s purchases of sugar, ghee and wheat flour

