Taiwan invasion would be “economic suicide” for China led by Xi-Jinping





Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned China against a military invasion of Taiwan, expressing confidence that Tokyo and Washington would not stand idly by if Beijing took these drastic measures. The emergency for Taiwan will be the emergency for Japan. And it will be an emergency situation for the Japanese-American alliance. The Chinese people, and in particular President Xi Jinping, should not be mistaken, ”he told an online forum organized by the Taiwan Institute for National Policy Studies. Abe also said that every time he met Xi Jinping, he openly told him that Japan’s willingness to defend the Senkaku (Diaoyu) Islands, which are only a hundred miles away, should not be underestimated. kilometers from Taiwan. “A military invasion of Taiwan will inevitably become a serious threat to Japan,” he added. The former head of the Japanese government said he was convinced that such an invasion would amount to economic suicide. Military adventures are a path to economic suicide. If such an adventure is undertaken against Taiwan, it will have a huge impact on the world economy and will deeply hurt China, ”he explained, stressing that Japan, the administration of Taiwan and the whole community Democratic Party should tirelessly urge Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party leadership not to take the wrong path. Earlier in June this year, then Japanese Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso spoke of the need to jointly protect Taiwan (by Japan and the United States) in the event of an invasion by China. Aso’s remarks then provoked a strong reaction from Beijing. Recently, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he was not ruling out preemptive strikes against enemies as a defensive measure. In a speech, Kishida said, “We will explore all options necessary to strengthen our defensive capabilities, including the ability to execute a preemptive strike against enemy bases. The Japanese Prime Minister pledged to take all necessary measures to protect Japan’s territories, territorial waters and airspace, as well as the lives of its residents. This is the most essential responsibility entrusted to us, said Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, also present at the live preview. Taiwan has been ruled by its own administration since 1949, when remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in the Chinese Civil War. Since then, Taiwan has retained the flag and some other attributes of the Republic of China, which existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. Beijing considers the island to be one of the provinces of the PRC.

