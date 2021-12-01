Lawyers for Trump and Congressional Spar at hearing on January 6 Docs





An appeals court panel questioned Trump’s lawyers about his privilege claims on January 6. All three judges expressed skepticism about Trump’s efforts to prevent the documents from being handed over. A federal judge previously rejected Trump’s request, writing: “Presidents are not kings.” Loading Something is loading.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the House Select Committee investigating the Jan.6 Capitol uprising clashed in court on Tuesday over questions of executive privilege weighing on the committee’s investigation.

The case centers on Trump’s efforts to prevent the Biden administration from handing over documents that the committee says are crucial to its review of Trump’s actions immediately before, during and after the deadly riot on Capitol Hill. Trump asserted executive privilege over the documents, but White House Biden refused to do the same and allowed the National Archives and Records Administration to turn the documents over to Congress.

Trump filed a lawsuit in response, but a federal judge earlier this month dismissed Trump’s claims of privilege, saying that while the former president has the right to claim privilege, President Joe Biden is not required to honor it.

Trump appealed the decision, but a three-judge panel from the Washington, DC Court of Appeals seemed unlikely to grant the former president’s request.

“We have one president at a time under our Constitution,” Justice Patricia Millett said in oral argument Tuesday. “This outgoing president delivered the judgment and is in the best position, as the Supreme Court told us, to make this appeal as to the interests of the executive.”

Trump’s defense attorney Justin Clark has also argued that the central question in the case is what happens when Congress requests a document that could be privileged.

Millett, a person named by Obama, rebuffed this characterization, saying the question was not whether the content of documents is covered by executive privilege, but what happens when an outgoing president refuses to ‘assert privilege and have a former president seek to overturn that decision.

“So what do we do with this dispute between a current president and a former president?” said Millett.

Clark acknowledged that Millett was “fundamentally right,” adding, “The question before the tribunal is what rights does a former president have with his documents with respect to executive privilege and a sitting president, and how? are they happening? “

“I still don’t understand why the former president is making this decision”

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was appointed to court by Biden earlier this year, said the argument boils down to who determines whether it is in the best interests of the United States to release presidential records. “Is it the current occupant of the White House or the first one who has an interest in the confidentiality of documents?”

Jackson also pointed to the House attorneys’ claim that they could not think of any precedent in which a former president had the final say on issues related to the current interactions between branches of government. The judge asked Trump’s lawyers if they were aware of such a circumstance and why they thought Trump had the right to make this call now.

Clark pointed to a federal law that he said allows an incumbent president to specify periods during which courts and the public are prohibited from obtaining information contained in certain presidential files.

But Jackson pushed back, saying the law was about the release of documents to the public, not the legislature. She also noted that there is an exception that says that when either house of Congress requests presidential records, a former president is not entitled to assert his privilege.

Clark conceded Jackson’s point and noted that Congress must demonstrate a legislative need to obtain documents that are not otherwise available.

“But again, Mr. Clark, I guess I still don’t understand why the former president is making this decision,” Jackson said. “It seems to me that this exception applies to the Archivist in terms of his determination that when Congress makes a request, that he meets that request, that he meets those requirements, and therefore the outgoing president by the intermediary of the archivist decides that, OK, this is the conduct of business, it is not otherwise available Why is the former president the one who decides if the statutory criteria for appropriate legislative requests are met ? “

Judges express deep skepticism of Trump’s argument

Clark and Millett also wrestled over what-if scenarios in which an incumbent and his predecessor might disagree on whether the information should be disclosed to the public or to some other branch of government.

Millett asked Clark what would happen if a current president requests access to documents from a previous administration for national security reasons, and if the former president can block that and ask the courts to intervene.

Clark replied that he could not imagine a circumstance in which such documents would not go through a confidential review process.

“I can’t imagine a situation where something that was really urgent, related to foreign policy, that was urgent, that wasn’t going to be made public, or that wasn’t going to be made public to another branch outside of the White House and executive power, that this would arise “

“You can imagine that, and I can imagine other hypotheses as well,” interjected Millett.

Jackson also later indicated that she was not sure Trump had the right to sue despite the Supreme Court precedent and the Presidential Records Act.

Clark stated that Nixon v. GSA, a landmark Supreme Court case that focused on executive privilege and whether the public has a right to see documents that a former president deems “confidential,” has determined that the former president has certain rights over privileged documents.

He added that the Presidential Records Act gives a former president the right to file a legal challenge on the matter. But Jackson said if Trump’s position was legally correct, Nixon should have won the Supreme Court case, which the GSA won in a 7-2 decision.

She also asked Clark if former presidents should be accorded the same deference from the courts as sitting presidents.

Clark said he didn’t believe it, adding that there had to be an “objective test.” But Millett noted that the Supreme Court was “explicit” in its Nixon v. GSA that the rights of a former president are diminished compared to those of an incumbent when it comes to determining what is in the best interests of the executive.

After some back and forth, Clark conceded that all other things being equal, Nixon v. GSA has established that the decisions of an incumbent are more important than those of a predecessor.

The judges also noted that Trump’s team had not expressed a specific need for the court to determine whether his assertion of executive privilege outweighed Biden’s decision to hand over the documents.

Justice Robert Wilkins underscored Trump’s request that a court comb through the documents at issue to determine whether they are the subject of privilege claims. “It seems to me that your argument is inconsistent with our precedent,” Wilkins said.

Overall, the panel expressed deep skepticism about Trump’s argument, wondering at length why a tribunal has jurisdiction over the Trump-Biden dispute, as well as the general argument that a former president may trump an incumbent in such a scenario.

“There is simply no claim of separation of powers that a former president can make” in this case

When the government was in place, the judges reversed the scenario and Millett asked House Counsel Douglas Letter to present a scenario in which a former president could go to court to prevent an incumbent from releasing covered documents. by the law on presidential files.

The letter stated that they had gone through several hypotheses, but that it was difficult for them to find one in which the incumbent would not prevail, although he added that they might consider something “extremely strange. If they had to, in which the incumbent was well beyond the limits of their power.

He also noted that in Nixon v. GSA, former president Richard Nixon was acting as a private citizen and claiming a lien on private property. In this case, Letter said, Trump made it clear that he was only functioning as a former president, not as a private citizen.

The letter also categorically rejected Trump’s claim that this dispute involves two branches of government.

“There is no conflict here between the branches. The president made a decision that he explained about the important interests of the American people for the select committee to find out the truth here,” Letter said, referring to Biden. “And so the president totally agrees with Congress in this situation… there is simply no separation of powers claim that a former president can make.”

