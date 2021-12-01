Politics
Boris Johnson on ‘best’ single defense against Covid Omicron variant
London:
COVID-19 booster vaccines increase the body’s immune response and remain the best defense against the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday as he confirmed an expansion of the booster vaccination program complementary to the country.
Speaking to a press conference in Downing Street, Johnson set a goal in late January 2022 for all adults over the age of 18 now eligible for a booster vaccine to be offered a top-up dose.
Flanked by his Health Secretary Sajid Javid and National Health Service (NHS) England Chief Executive Officer Amanda Pritchard, the British Prime Minister said additional vaccination pop-up centers and 400 military personnel would be deployed to help to implement the expanded recall program.
“We will do everything we can to ensure that everyone eligible for this booster will be vaccinated within two months,” Johnson said.
Vaccination is our best defense against Omicron … If you are boosted your immune response will be stronger, “he said.
“It is time for another big British vaccination effort. We have already done it and we will do it again and are not giving this virus a second chance,” he added.
Journalists have asked Johnson why new measures, such as mandatory indoor face coverings and PCR tests for travelers entering the UK which took effect from Tuesday, were not being taken following the sequel. -saying government plan B which would involve home leadership work and calls to cancel mass gatherings and socialization.
“What we’re doing is taking proportionate precautionary measures while our scientists crack the Omicron code. And while we get the added protection of these boosters in the arms of those who need them most,” Boris said. Johnson, who also revealed he is expected to receive his third COVID-19 booster dose on Thursday.
Millions more people in the UK will now become eligible for a third booster dose after the government accepted the advice of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) to extend boosters over 40 to all persons aged 18 and over. In addition, the gap between a second dose of COVID vaccine and a booster dose will be reduced to three months.
“If you are not already eligible, please do not contact the NHS,” Pritchard said, stressing that those eligible will be contacted directly by the health service when they can access their dose.
The NHS and the country as a whole are living with a once-in-a-generation event, ”she said, noting that the NHS will recruit around 10,000 paid vaccinator positions and also volunteers as the roll-out of the booster vaccine rolls out. will expand in the coming weeks.
In his intervention, Sajid Javid warned that there are still a lot of unknowns about Omicron and that the government’s strategy is therefore to “buy the time we need” to evaluate the new variant while strengthening the defenses via antivirals. and booster vaccines.
“What we are seeing recently brought back memories of the strain [Delta] from last winter. But while we can’t say for sure what to expect, we have a huge advantage that we didn’t have at the time: our vaccination program, which has already done so much to keep this virus at bay, ”he said. declared Javid.
